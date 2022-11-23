Zimbabwe unveils ‘majestic’ US$200 million China-built parliament

- President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed the six-storey building as a ‘testimony of the strategic and comprehensive partnership’ between Harare and Beijing
- China is also massively involved in constructing and financing big-budget infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe that include revamping major airports
- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he, for the first time, delivered a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant.
China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious US$200 million, six-storey parliament building in Mt. Hampden, about 18km (11 miles) west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift” – signifying its growing influence on the former British colony.
The address, which also served to officially open the last session of the current parliament before elections next year, marks the move from the colonial-era Victorian-style parliament building in central Harare. Zimbabwe says it plans to establish a new “smart” capital city in Mt. Hampden where government offices will be located, away from the congested Harare.