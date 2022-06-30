Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by China​

beijingwalker
Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by ChinaJune 30, 2022 10:34 AM
he Chinese government has finished constructing Zimbabwe's new parliament building outside the capital, Harare, at a cost of about $200 million. It replaces a colonial-era building, but critics say there are concerns about security and China's growing influence. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe.
