Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by China

Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by China​

June 30, 2022 10:34 AM


he Chinese government has finished constructing Zimbabwe's new parliament building outside the capital, Harare, at a cost of about $200 million. It replaces a colonial-era building, but critics say there are concerns about security and China's growing influence. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by China

The Chinese government has finished constructing Zimbabwe's new parliament building outside the capital, Harare, at a cost of about $200 million. It replaces a colonial-era building, but critics say there are concerns about security and China's growing influence.
