Javed Hussain | Imtiaz Ali

Updated 21 Jul, 2020



The meeting for moon-sighting was held today. — APP/File





The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on August 1 (Saturday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced on Tuesday evening.

The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.



In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1441AH would commence from July 23.