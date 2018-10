Pregnant women in the UK told NOT to travel to part of India amid an outbreak of Zika that has struck 80 people in three weeks

Public Health England upgraded the risk status of catching the virus in Rajasthan

The Taj Mahal is located around 25 miles (40km) east from the region's border

Zika, spread by mosquitoes, can cause microcephaly for children in the womb

WHAT IS ZIKA?