Ziaur Rahman’s 'Peyare Pakistan' tune still played by BNP: Bangladesh PM Hasina​

Former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman's 'Peyare Pakistan' sentiment is still followed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.​

Sahidul Hasan Khokon

Dhaka

April 10, 2022

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the "Peyare Pakistan" (Pakistan, O beloved) tone set by former President Ziaur Rahman is still being relayed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and is evident in a speech delivered by one of its activists.Speaking at the parliament, she also slammed BNP leaders and activists for still upholding the “slave-of-Pakistan attitude displayed by its founding father Zia.”Her remarks were in response to the parliament talk delivered by BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid who opposed the recognition of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan.Coming down heavily on Ziaur Rahman and his followers for churning out pro-Pakistan and anti-liberation narratives, Hasina said, "BNP doesn't believe in the spirit of the Liberation War."The prime minister accused Ziaur Rahman of murdering her father, also the father of the nation, Bangabandhu, and his family in 1975, saying, "If he (Zia) is not involved, why did Mushtaq make him the chief of the army immediately? They destroyed the spirit of independence. They forbade the historic 'Joy Bangla' slogan. They forbade uttering the name of Bangabandhu."She concluded her speech by thanking the nation for the recognition of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan.