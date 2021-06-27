Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Zhurong Rover driving on Mars in 4K video with sound
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
14 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,708
-4
13,940
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
GiantPanda
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
L
Beijing 2022 Olympics: 'If genocide isn't our red line for a full boycott, then I really don't know what is'
Latest: Last starfighter
A moment ago
World Affairs
CHINA FIRMLY SUPPORTS ARGENTINA'S SOVEREIGNTY CLAIMS OVER MALVINAS ISLANDS DISPUTE WITH UK !
Latest: zectech
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
World Bank grants Pakistan $442.4m for uplift of punjab
Latest: jus_chillin
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: TNT
4 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Taliban Rapidly Raising New Highly Trained Units
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
4 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: TNT
4 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?
Latest: Areesh
23 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
PAF Squadrons History
Latest: ghazi52
52 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.
Latest: ziaulislam
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises
Latest: khanasifm
Today at 3:48 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
World Bank grants Pakistan $442.4m for uplift of punjab
Latest: jus_chillin
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
L
Times Up! Pakistan to launch Crackdown Against Anti-Pakistan Social Media.
Latest: Last starfighter
5 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
PPP likely to withdraw in favour of PTI candidate
Latest: That Guy
30 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
The shopkeeper was arrested for selling cheap vegetables
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 2:33 AM
Social & Current Events
"Asad Umar delayed IMF Program back in September 2018 is the reason Pakistan got harsh IMF condition" Ali Khizar
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Today at 2:18 AM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan Special Forces To Hold Joint Military Exercise
Latest: Vapour
Today at 3:36 AM
Military Forum
Visit China's new Type 075 amphibious assault ship,as big and as tall as an aircraft carrier
Latest: Leishangthem
Today at 2:44 AM
Naval Warfare
HMS Queen Elizabeth surrounded by ring of steel as Navy braces for Putin harassment TODAY
Latest: Abid123
Today at 2:31 AM
Naval Warfare
T
Serbian defense industry
Latest: T-55
Yesterday at 11:25 PM
Military Forum
Pictures of the new Japanese aircraft carrier JS Izumo after modifications
Latest: SpaceMan18
Yesterday at 10:33 PM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Taliban Rapidly Raising New Highly Trained Units
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
4 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert
Latest: Goritoes
54 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Nasrin | The most important film you will watch this year
Latest: mohsen
Today at 3:44 AM
Iranian Defence Forum
Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: siegecrossbow
Today at 3:40 AM
Chinese Defence Forum
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: nang2
Today at 3:36 AM
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom