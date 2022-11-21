Zhuhai Air Show/Made in China "Army Synthetic or Intergrated Brigade" first packaged for export

Zhuhai Air Show/Made in China "Army Synthetic Brigade" first packaged for export​

2022-11-12 04:25:55 Ta Kung Paofont sizeshareThe 14th Zhuhai Air Show ushered in its first public open day on the 11th, and the first domestically produced equipment "Army Synthetic Brigade" was highly sought after. This is the first time that a Chinese military enterprise has launched a new overall solution for military trade "Army Synthetic Brigade". The reporter saw at the scene that the combined brigade comprehensively covered a series of combat units and weaponry such as the command center, reconnaissance battalion, tank battalion, artillery battalion, anti-tank battalion, air defense battalion, and drone battalion, reflecting the mechanization, informationization, and intelligence of the army. The results of integrated development. According to analysts in military intelligence, this is the first time that the Army's synthetic brigade has been exported in a packaged form, and it can be customized to create a world-class land combat cluster. \ Ta Kung Pao reporters Lu Jingyi, Shuai Cheng, Fang Junming, Huang Baoyi reported from ZhuhaiEntering the "China Weapons Museum" at the air show, a series of new army combat equipment came to the fore. The China Ordnance Industry Group launched the "Army Synthetic Brigade", an actual combat system display form, bringing systematic and organic solutions, and comprehensively demonstrating the actual combat capabilities of the Chinese Army's weapon equipment construction and the advanced level of integration of production, research and manufacturing."By displaying the overall combat plan of the military trade 'Army Synthetic Brigade' oriented to actual combat needs, it reflects the latest achievements of our army's mechanization, informationization, and intelligent integration development and the concept of manned/unmanned coordination and air-ground coordination." China Ordnance Industry Group Expert Cheng Ziheng said that in the combined brigade solution, star weapons and equipment in the fields of mobile assault, fire strike, smart ammunition, air defense and anti-missile, and unmanned equipment will be highlighted. "With the continuous development of UAV equipment technology and products, in this new type of combined brigade, we use the UAV battalion as a permanent formed unit to assist ground equipment in completing combat tasks such as aerial reconnaissance and strikes, forming It has the ability to coordinate combat with man and man."The reporter found on the spot that the complete military-trade "Army Synthetic Brigade" consists of the brigade command center, reconnaissance battalion, tank battalion, machine infantry battalion, artillery battalion, anti-tank battalion, air defense battalion, drone battalion, service support battalion, and combat support battalion. Composed of battalion and urban combat support modules, it includes almost all of China's main foreign trade land equipment, and can quickly create extremely powerful army units for overseas users.Synthetic brigade command center for the first time 1:1 exposure"The configuration of this new synthetic brigade can be called luxurious. At the same time, customers can choose different modules according to their needs to achieve personalized customization." Relevant military sources said that China Ordnance Industry Group marked the synthetic brigade as "systematic and modular" on the air show display board. , Distributed Synthetic Combat", "The meaning is 'high configuration' or 'standard configuration'. Only the types of different combat modules are listed here. Customers can assign the corresponding number of battalions according to their needs, for example, how many A mechanized infantry battalion paired with a tank battalion, etc."Among them, the Synthetic Brigade Command Center, which was first exposed, replicated the Army's command status in a real environment at a ratio of 1:1. The tank battalion and the machine battalion have powerful weapon systems, good cross-country mobility, and advanced information systems. They can run fast, shoot accurately, and defend.The Artillery Battalion has the characteristics of range connection, point-to-surface combination, diverse damage, and precise strike. The latest development results of guided rockets with different calibers, different guidance modes, and different warhead configurations are also displayed intensively. The anti-tank battalion is equipped with heavy and light anti-tank missiles, which have the characteristics of high precision and high power, and play an important role in modern warfare.The UAV Battalion focuses on Army UAVs and manned-unmanned cooperative combat applications. The reporter saw that while displaying the latest developments in the field of UAV equipment, the scene also demonstrated the new quality of actual combat capabilities of UAVs and ground equipment that cooperate and cooperate with each other.Following articles are translated in English: