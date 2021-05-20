ZEV Technologies Introduces the OZ9C Combat X Pistol

The O.Z-9C X Combat combines the compact O.Z-9C receiver and windowless Citadel slide with a full size X grip to create a pistol that is easier to control and handle than the O.Z-9C Compact without added weight or length. Built with ZEV’s PRO match barrel and PRO Curved Face Trigger, the O.Z-9C X Combat is tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the discerning professional user.

The O.Z-9C was designed and created for balance. It’s one of the first things you notice when holding this pistol. Balance equates to what every shooter is looking for; a more controllable pistol with less felt recoil, less muzzle flip and faster, more accurate follow-up shots. At the heart of the O.Z-9C is our patented Steel Receiver. This solid steel frame runs the length of the entire pistol allowing the locking block to be fully integrated. The extended rails in the steel receiver help provide more than double the surface area of contact to the slide. Additional benefits include channels that clear out debris while also acting as lubricating reservoirs for high friction areas. Having a singular component for the slide to travel along minimizes vibration and recoil energy by dispersing it along the receiver through the custom grip. A single take-down pin conveniently located at the front of the trigger guard locks the removable grip to the steel receiver. By design, the trigger is housed in the steel receiver allowing for future grip upgrades without completely breaking down the pistol. Our improved grips have steeper angles, and forward hand position keeping the muzzle down,and pointing straighter.

Additional grip sizes and colors, different length conversion slides, and multiple sized magwells are available to facilitate further customization by end-users. The O.Z-9C is compatible with ZEV components and accepts GLOCK® mags.