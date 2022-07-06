What's new

Zero Emission startup to be used in commercial and military aircraft of future

German Rheinmetal tested successfully two hour flight with these zero Emission powered by litheon batteries on aircraft


Hopefully we get rid of expensive oil usage through these tech on daily routine life

This will also be beneficial for our environment due to dangerous gases which aircraft releases in air will be some how be very low

Soon monopoly of OPEC and Arab states will be over
 

