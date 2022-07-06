Zero Emission startup to be used in commercial and military aircraft of future

Super Falcon
- Jul 3, 2008
German Rheinmetal tested successfully two hour flight with these zero Emission powered by litheon batteries on aircraft
Hopefully we get rid of expensive oil usage through these tech on daily routine life
This will also be beneficial for our environment due to dangerous gases which aircraft releases in air will be some how be very low
Soon monopoly of OPEC and Arab states will be over
