Zero Covid-19 deaths in Bangladesh in last 24 hours

"Bangladesh recorded no deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time since April 3, 2020Bangladesh has recorded zero deaths from Covid-19 in a day for the first time since April 3, 2020.The country logged zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year after reporting the first fatalities on March 18, 2020.Since then, the health authorities had reported multiple deaths every day, with its peak on August 10 with 264 fatalities."