Still only around 20% of the population had protection from double-jabbing when this was recorded, as it takes 2 weeks after the 2nd jab
for the full immunity to kick in.
The tactic of jabbing just the "vulnerable" and forgetting about this virus seems by far the best way to go as natural immunity is
far superior than vaccine induced.
"Bangladesh recorded no deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time since April 3, 2020
Bangladesh has recorded zero deaths from Covid-19 in a day for the first time since April 3, 2020.
The country logged zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year after reporting the first fatalities on March 18, 2020.
Since then, the health authorities had reported multiple deaths every day, with its peak on August 10 with 264 fatalities."
Zero Covid-19 deaths in Bangladesh in last 24 hours
