Zeniths of activities on PDF

Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PDF is struggling with new membership. Loosing members every day. Free speech is not welcome. Righteousness is not respected. I am seeing tremendous drops of activity every day. I love Pakistan & thought this website would be representative of my country. I am seeing serious seismic jolts in our success as a nation. It is positive experience sometimes, but most of the time — foreign actors. I can’t even express my feelings without someone breathing over my neck & whacking me with insults. It’s so disheartening to me that such I face oppression for saying the most normal things. I prioritize facts over feelings and I get soaked in bitter-wash. I just want to say that there needs to be some better policies & less biasses.
 
