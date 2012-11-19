Zeniths of activities on PDF

PDF is struggling with new membership. Loosing members every day. Free speech is not welcome. Righteousness is not respected. I am seeing tremendous drops of activity every day. I love Pakistan & thought this website would be representative of my country. I am seeing serious seismic jolts in our success as a nation. It is positive experience sometimes, but most of the time — foreign actors. I can’t even express my feelings without someone breathing over my neck & whacking me with insults. It’s so disheartening to me that such I face oppression for saying the most normal things. I prioritize facts over feelings and I get soaked in bitter-wash. I just want to say that there needs to be some better policies & less biasses.