Zelinsky is a Puppet - Not a Hero: US Army Colonel

This guy is definitely being used wisely by his masters, who are most probably not in the west but elsewhere. Those who would like to see a downfall of the major powers of the world to have them replaced by a new world power that can stretch between from Egypt to Saudi Arabia.
First he engaged his population in a war that would get them massacred, and now he is pushing the NATO alliance to get in a direct conflict with Russia by calling them weak and useless.