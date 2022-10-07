What's new

Zelinskki speaks of preventive nuclear strike against Russia

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,006
0
19,327
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the NATO must prevent the possibility of Russian nuclear weapons being used.

Speaking to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, Zelenskyy said NATO “must eliminate the possibility of Russia use of nuclear weapons. But it is important - and that's why I'm turning to the international community, as I did before February 24 - preventive strikes, so that [the Russians] know what will come to them if they use [nuclear weapons]." He emphasized: "Not the other way around: up Wait for strikes from Russia and then say: "Oh, you did that, then you'll get it from us now".



Präsident der Ukraine, Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Bild vergrößern
Präsident der Ukraine, Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Foto:
Ukrainian Presidential Press Off / ZUMA Wire / IMAGO


www.spiegel.de

Ukraine-News am Donnerstag: Selenskyj spricht von Nato-Präventivschlägen – Moskau reagiert erbost

Der ukrainische Präsident Selenskyj hat die Nato dazu aufgerufen, einen russischen Atomwaffeneinsatz zu verhindern. Und: Der nächste Europagipfel soll in Moldau stattfinden. Das waren die News am 6. Oktober.
www.spiegel.de www.spiegel.de
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,006
0
19,327
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Yaoudelizard said:
He is a comedian.
Click to expand...
Yes a comedian Jew to be precise and he is very smart. He just reminds Putin’s Russia of the NATO doctrine of nuclear counter threat.
The nuclear threat against USSR and Warshaw pact worked very successful in the Cold War. Why not using it again against Russia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
The Foreign Ministry of Russia Threatens Poland with Nuclear Strike
Replies
1
Views
283
Smoke
Smoke
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia set to officially recognize 4 annexed Ukraine regions after referendums
Replies
2
Views
159
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
R
Ukraine Resists Russia Alone: A Tale Of The West's Broken Promises
2
Replies
20
Views
964
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
The SC
Rand report prescribed US provocations against Russia, predicted Russia might retaliate in Ukraine
Replies
13
Views
484
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
Moscow says U.S. rehearsed nuclear strike against Russia this month, Putin lashes out at Biden for 'rehearsing nuclear strike' against Moscow
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Paul2
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom