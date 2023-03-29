What's new

Zelenskyy invites China's Xi Jinping to Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites China's Xi Jinping to Ukraine

'We are ready to see him here,' Ukrainian president says. 'I want to speak with him.'
The Associated Press

March 29 2023

the-ap-interview-ukraine-zelenskyy.jpg


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. He also invited the leader of China, long aligned with Russia, to visit.

If Bakhmut fell to Russian forces, their president, Vladimir Putin, would "sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Associated Press.

"If he will feel some blood — smell that we are weak — he will push, push, push," Zelenskyy said in English, which he used for virtually all of the interview.

The Ukrainian leader spoke to the AP aboard a train shuttling him across Ukraine, to cities near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country's forces have successfully repelled Russia's invasion. The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began just over a year ago.

 

