Zelenskyy calls nato a weak organization

Who told this idiot USA and Nato will protect his country. They wanted to use his country to hurt Russia economically militarily and Diplomaticalty. They have got what they wanted. This idiot let his country used by American. He does not know his country was just a pawn. I feel sorry for Ukrainian. They were used against their on cousins just because of this idiot. USA is fighting for its world order. If Ukrainian fall then USA will be history. For that china has to act if they really wana be king of this world. Otherwise their dream to rule this world may be late for next 40 years