Zelenskyy calls nato a weak organization

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,853
0
2,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain

Who told this idiot USA and Nato will protect his country. They wanted to use his country to hurt Russia economically militarily and Diplomaticalty. They have got what they wanted. This idiot let his country used by American. He does not know his country was just a pawn. I feel sorry for Ukrainian. They were used against their on cousins just because of this idiot. USA is fighting for its world order. If Ukrainian fall then USA will be history. For that china has to act if they really wana be king of this world. Otherwise their dream to rule this world may be late for next 40 years
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,853
0
2,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
CrazyZ said:
All this genius had to do to prevent this situation was say that Ukraine would not join NATO. In the end Ukraine only received token assistance from NATO and his country is ruined.
Click to expand...
Yeha. If you have watched very recent interview of Henry Clinton. She said we must use Ukrainen way we used Afghans n pakistanis against soviet. She did not realized what cost pakistanis n Afghans had paid. Social n economic system were destroyed. Whole generation got Radicalized. If this war goes on whole Ukrainen new generation will be Radicalized. Only because of this idiot
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
588
-3
582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
CrazyZ said:
All this genius had to do to prevent this situation was say that Ukraine would not join NATO. In the end Ukraine only received token assistance from NATO and his country is ruined.
Click to expand...

He said not an inch of Ukrainian land will be ceded to Russia and every Ukrainian male between 18-60 years will be forced to fight Russia.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,382
9
2,425
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


His vocal discontent with the support being provided by NATO clearly shows he had much higher expectations.

The more disillusioned he grows, the more he is likely to buckle during negotiations with the Russians.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,944
2
4,593
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Abid123 said:
He is right. NATO- No Action Talk Only.
Click to expand...
Its all good and nice, until its your citizen being dragged into some 3rd countries war.

People can sustain economy warfare for some time but imagine from now 2x or 3x of current price for 1 year for electricity , gas and petrol how will people behave than against governments

At the end we will pay wether we like or not.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,086
2
3,850
Cash GK said:

Who told this idiot USA and Nato will protect his country. They wanted to use his country to hurt Russia economically militarily and Diplomaticalty. They have got what they wanted. This idiot let his country used by American. He does not know his country was just a pawn. I feel sorry for Ukrainian. They were used against their on cousins just because of this idiot. USA is fighting for its world order. If Ukrainian fall then USA will be history. For that china has to act if they really wana be king of this world. Otherwise their dream to rule this world may be late for next 40 years
Click to expand...
NATO strong only against third world countries.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,412
22
18,650
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
USA and NATO has help Ukraine greatly, the reality is that no one wants to fight in someone else war. He should be greatful instead.

Giving economic sanction to Russia and supplying Ukraine with expensive weapon like ATGM and others should be enough.
 
Last edited:
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,119
2
5,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indos said:
USA and NATO has help Ukraine greatly, the reality is that no one wants to fight someone else war. He should be greatful instead.
Click to expand...
He is a politician..........He must blame some else and not his own stupidity. In the end he will be living in Paris next to the Panjshir resistance leaders.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,412
22
18,650
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
CrazyZ said:
He is a politician..........He must blame some else and not his own stupidity. In the end he will be living in Paris next to the Panjshir resistance leaders.
Click to expand...

If the bombing is too much, he should use different strategy. Leaving the capital and start doing guerilla war will make the bombing stop and will bleed Russia in the long run.

This is what Indonesian independence fighters did after British bombarded our second biggest city for 10 days, in the end Indonesia win despite it needs about 5 years of fighting.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,853
0
2,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
NotSure said:
Selensky, the leader of the free world against the russian-mongolian barbarians:

Click to expand...
Oh you mean Germany is free country. Funny . Tell me when American soldiers will leave Germany. They are stationed since world War 2 right? Say thanks to Afghans and Pakistanis who fought soviet and you guys got unification of Germany. Otherwise east Germany could have been there under soviet.lol
 

