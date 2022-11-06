What's new

Zelensky's office calls for strikes on Iran

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,812
-9
14,770
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
An advisor of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls for conducting strikes on Iran over its alleged supply of drones to Russia.

english.almayadeen.net

Zelensky office calls for strikes on Iran over 'UAV supply' to Russia

An advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's calls for conducting strikes on Iran over its alleged supply of drones to Russia.
english.almayadeen.net english.almayadeen.net

Ukrainian presidential office advisor calls to strike drone makers in Iran​

WorldNovember 05, 23:49

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in an interview for the Fars news agency that Iran shipped a small number of drones to Moscow several months ahead of the special military operation​


Lol
How exactly is Ukraine going to conduct strikes on Iran?

That's a total joke.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians
2 3
Replies
32
Views
886
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
Indos
Ukraine’s Zelensky accepts Indonesia’s G20 invitation
Replies
6
Views
1K
Brainsucker
B
chinasun
Zelensky says he is not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Muhammed45
Ukraine's Zelensky shares image of soldier with Nazi insignia
Replies
7
Views
697
jamahir
jamahir
Piotr
Zelensky’s Adviser: ‘There Are No Normal People In Ukraine. They Are Stupid, Brainless, Manipulated’
Replies
5
Views
436
Broccoli
Broccoli

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom