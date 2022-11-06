Zelensky's office calls for strikes on Iran

Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 8,812
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
An advisor of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls for conducting strikes on Iran over its alleged supply of drones to Russia.
Lol
How exactly is Ukraine going to conduct strikes on Iran?
That's a total joke.
Zelensky office calls for strikes on Iran over 'UAV supply' to Russia
An advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's calls for conducting strikes on Iran over its alleged supply of drones to Russia.
english.almayadeen.net
Ukrainian presidential office advisor calls to strike drone makers in IranWorldNovember 05, 23:49
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in an interview for the Fars news agency that Iran shipped a small number of drones to Moscow several months ahead of the special military operation
Lol
How exactly is Ukraine going to conduct strikes on Iran?
That's a total joke.
Last edited: