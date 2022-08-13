What's new

Zelensky’s Adviser: ‘There Are No Normal People In Ukraine. They Are Stupid, Brainless, Manipulated’

This is what pro-US thugs think about people from former Ukraine:

Zelensky’s Adviser: ‘There Are No Normal People In Ukraine. They Are Stupid, Brainless, Manipulated’

Adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Alexey Arestovich, described the Ukrainian people in one of his interviews.


” Those in power in Ukraine despise the people. I assure you. Despise. They do not think of them as human. And have every reason to do so. Except for one thing, that they (Ukrainians) are people after all. The Ukrainian people, activists, the public, all these businessmen and all these patriots and so on. They are stupid, impotent, brainless, emotional, controlled, poor in spirit, but still people. All. Normal people who understand what is happening can be counted on the fingers of two hands. (Including me). The rest are a misfortune, uneducated, stupid, without experience of civilian life. Thank God that these people have no power. If the people come to power, I will run away from this country. Do you understand?”
Ukrainian actor, Evgeny Koshevoy who is a close friend of Vladimir Zelensky also once shared his opinion about the Ukrainian people.


“I don’t give a **** about Ukraine. I think they are total idiots and I officially declare this!”
https://southfront.org/zelenskys-ad...kraine-they-are-stupid-brainless-manipulated/


USA started conflict in former Ukraine by founding coup against democratically elected president of the Ukraine Yanukovich in 2013.
 

