What's new

Zelensky proves shorter is smarter

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,591
-82
13,891
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,580
-3
2,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Shorter means heart is closer to the ground. So less gravity. So more blood flow. Because Jewish men are short, Jewish men are smart.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654155713592147973






@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18
Click to expand...
Lol what a pathetic logic you have with no scientific base/logic
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Zelensky promises to eliminate war from the world despite the fact war is human nature and every day there is war in the world since dawn of humanity.
Replies
1
Views
65
Clutch
Clutch
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Georgia cannot be a EU country because Georgia does not sanction Russia which is enemy of Germany which is boss of EU
Replies
0
Views
144
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Americans are good people. So they do not encourage Ukrainians to attack internationally recognized Russian land.
Replies
3
Views
137
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Locked
American soldier Sarah Ashton-Cirillo makes genocide / mass massacre remark on twitter
2 3
Replies
33
Views
489
gambit
gambit
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russians go high tech as robotic street cleaners tested in Moscow
Replies
0
Views
88
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom