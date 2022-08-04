beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 47,157
- -13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Zelenskiy Seeks Direct Talks With Xi Amid War With Russia
- Ukrainian leader told SCMP top level dialog would be ‘helpful’
- Xi has spoken to Russia’s Putin twice since invasion
August 4, 2022, 2:27 AM UTC
Zelensky said China can politically, economically influence Russia amid war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold direct talks, noting Beijing hasn’t replied to such requests since Russia invaded his country some five months ago.
The last time the pair spoke was one year ago, Zelenskiy told the South China Morning Post in an interview published Thursday. Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, he said the Ukrainian side had “asked officially for a conversation” with Xi but hadn’t received a response. Such a dialog, he added, “would be helpful.”
"It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
Zelenskiy Seeks Direct Talks With Xi Amid War With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold direct talks, noting Beijing hasn’t replied to such requests since Russia invaded his country some five months ago.
www.bloomberg.com
Zelensky says he wants to talk about Russian invasion with China’s Xi directlyBY CAROLINE VAKIL - 08/03/22 10:09 PM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 28, 2022. The Ukrainian government estimates it will cost $750 billion to rebuild war-ravaged parts of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to discuss the Russian invasion of his country with Chinese President Xi Jinping directly and said he hoped that China might “review” its attitude toward Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine.
“I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with Xi Jinping that was a year ago,” Zelensky said in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Thursday.
“Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we (haven’t had) any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful,” he added.
Zelensky called China a “very powerful state” and said that it had a “powerful economy,” asserting that Russia’s economy would seriously suffer should China take economic steps against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
“I’m confident, I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would be feeling complete economic isolation,” Zelensky told the Post. “That’s something that China can do – to limit the trade (with Russia) until the war is over.”
China is trying to keep its sentiment regarding the Russian invasion “balanced,” Zelensky claimed, but he also suggested that the major Asian power had an obligation to do more as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
“If we are operating without the legislation, then why should we have the Security Council at all, if any country … or several countries in the world, could simply decide to violate the rules militarily?” Zelensky told the publication.