Zartaj Gul and Amin Aslam squandered millions of dollars from government funds: Major Tahir Sadiq

The echo of the tiff between Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam at the recently-concluded COP-26 moot in Glasgow has reached the standing committee on climate change!Zartaj Gul and Amin Aslam squandered millions of dollars from government funds, alleges Major retd. Tahir Sadiq!After PTI National Assembly member Riaz Fatyana, Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq made serious allegations against Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and said that government funds were used indiscriminately at the Glasgow Conference.The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change of the National Assembly was chaired by Chairperson Dr. Manza Hassan.Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq said that IG Forest is involved in irregularities, while the Pakistan Pavilion was plunged into darkness at the Glasgow conference while government funds were used indiscriminately.He added that the Pakistani officials evacuated their families, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at government expense, paid 700 pounds for a hotel room, and Zartaj Gul is responsible for that.He said that a third-party audit of the Ten Billion Tree project should be done.Chairperson Manza Hassan said that how much did Pakistani officers and pavilion cost? Ministry of Climate Change should investigate corruption in funds.Minister of State Zartaj Gul told the committee who went to the Glasgow conference and who sent him, It is not known.The Standing Committee has sought details of expenditure from the Ministry of Climate Change on the Glasgow conference.It should be noted that the Pakistani delegation led by Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam had attended the Glasgow Conference on Environment.Before Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana had also leveled allegations against Amin Aslam and Zartaj Gul. The two continued to fight at the conference and there were no facilities in the Pakistani pavilion.Public Accounts Committee has ordered a probe into fighting between Zartaj Gul and Amin Aslam during the UN Environment Conference PAC meeting was chaired by Chairman Rana Tanveer.Riaz Fatyana revealed in the meeting that in Glasgow, Environment Minister Zartaj Gul had returned home after a fight with Special Assistant Amin Aslam.Riaz Fatyana said that Pakistan’s representation in the conference was substandard due to the incompetence of officers.The Pakistan pavilion remained empty at the conference.The pavilion did not even have a picture of Quaid-e-Azam and the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the display.