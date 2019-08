Iran imposes sanctions on US think tank over economic terrorism

I hope you folks won't take this post as "tooting my own horn" as they saying goes, but I feel like we're finally taking action against Israel and the Zionist's propaganda machine....the same machine that has been working overtime to ruin Iran, JCPOA and our standing in the world. I have laid out many times on this forum that we need to do more PR to counter the lies they spread everyday, they have think tanks that are funded by Jewish billionaires whose sole mission is to destroy Iran economically and undermine our reputation and standing in the world. Some of these think tanks are funded directly by Israel itself through 3rd parties so it will not look like they're breaking U.S. laws. I only saw today that Iran has blacklisted FDD and Mark Dubowitz. Bravo! These are not legitimate think tanks or academic leaders, they are spies of Israel operating under the guise of academia in the U.S....if the Americans are too stupid to do anything about it then we must....we must protect Iran and Iranians from this threat. It serves Mr. Dubowitz right to have to look over his shoulder now, he has cost innocent Iranians with no connection to the regime sever pain and financial hardship, if not lives. We should do more to penalize these so called public groups who are nothing more than an intelligence org for Israel. Next step is to hold a trial for deaths of Iranians that have died due to lack of medicine or procedures due to sanctions....we should find him guilty and issue arrest record for him to stand trial for his actions against Iran. He is a terrorist in a suit.....we need have him in Iran so he can answer for his crimes, like any other terrorist.