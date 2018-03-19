What's new

Zardaris Punjab Offensive, Will it Bring Tangible Results for PPP

After having no stakes in Punjab for decades, the PPP leadership has finally woken up to the fact that the road to the seat of Islamabad goes through Punjab. Asif Ali Zardari has extended his stay in Bilawal House Lahore(gifted by Malik Riaz), for his ambitious plans. He is playing smart politics while sitting in Lahore by holding open and secret meetings with leaders of various political parties. Sources privy to Mr Zardari said he had two secret meetings with Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) as well.
His hunt for political heavyweights is bearing fruit, as he has collected many ex ticket holders of PTI from the Southern and Central Punjab. The Political families and groups that were allowed to be named and highlighted in the media were the Khosas, Diyals, Laks,Watoos and many PTI dissidents.

1624704997549.png


Apart from collecting Electables from other parties, Zardari has also focused on his Dormant cadres that were sitting on the sidelines for years.

Asif Zardari successfully kept PPP in Sindh for three tenures even after its extremely APPALLING governance. The formula has simply been to buy out every electable, wadera and political activist with standing in Sindh.

According to PPP sources ,after Imran khan PTI will disintegrate into 20 different groups and someone has to cash in to the sizeable Anti Nawaz Vote bank. They are also banking on the soft corner of the Establishment for them, who till to date are adament not to see Nawaz Shareef back in power.

In the past Zardari contributed a lot for the Establishment by helping them in the Baluchistan assembly and Senate. But was taken aback when the Janubi Punjab mahaz promised to PPP ended up in PTI.

Zardari and his son have no roots or public support in Punjab. Lets see if his buying spree bears fruit in the battle fields of Punjab, where the electorate are more particular to the work on the ground than to cheap rhetoric.

Shame on you Patwari for seeing hope in Zardari
 
A corrupt b@stard like Zardari is freely moving around playing his dirty tricks

This is result of silent muk mukka that exists between Imran Khan and Pee Pee Pee
 
Are they going to show Sind as a shining example of their development?
No one in Punjab, or any other province gives a $hit about the PPP.
 
Biradari system of Pakistan is the source of all the problems
We should thank General Zia for introducing Non-party elections in 1985. Fearing BBs return to power he patronised all-powerful candidates with big biradaris, Pirs with large followings, Linguistic, Nationalistic and Sectarian elements.
I have always been anti PPP and still am, but in order to weaken a big political party he weakened the entire FABRIC of Pakistan.
 
