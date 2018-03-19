Zardaris Punjab Offensive, Will it Bring Tangible Results for PPP

PTI ticket holder Ashiq Dayal, scion of Lak family join PPP LAHORE - Former president and PPP-P supremo who is in Lahore for the last few days in hunt for the electables met with another success

PPP will again regain ground in Punjab: Asif Zardari Asif Zardari said that the budget presented by the federal government is a pack of lies.

Will PPP form the next government? Sources claim that the PPP seems to be on its way to form an alliance in Punjab which may help it to form the next government.

Zardari lands in Lahore with Ambitious Plans - Daily Times Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is playing smart politics while sitting in Lahore by holding open and secret meetings with leaders of various political parties. Sources privy to the developments told this correspondent that Mr Zardari who had two...

After having no stakes in Punjab for decades, the PPP leadership has finally woken up to the fact that the road to the seat of Islamabad goes through Punjab. Asif Ali Zardari has extended his stay in Bilawal House Lahore(gifted by Malik Riaz), for his ambitious plans. He is playing smart politics while sitting in Lahore by holding open and secret meetings with leaders of various political parties. Sources privy to Mr Zardari said he had two secret meetings with Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) as well.His hunt for political heavyweights is bearing fruit, as he has collected many ex ticket holders of PTI from the Southern and Central Punjab. The Political families and groups that were allowed to be named and highlighted in the media were the Khosas, Diyals, Laks,Watoos and many PTI dissidents.Apart from collecting Electables from other parties, Zardari has also focused on his Dormant cadres that were sitting on the sidelines for years.Asif Zardari successfully kept PPP in Sindh for three tenures even after its extremelygovernance. The formula has simply been to buy out every electable, wadera and political activist with standing in Sindh.According to PPP sources ,after Imran khan PTI will disintegrate into 20 different groups and someone has to cash in to the sizeable. They are also banking on the soft corner of the Establishment for them, who till to date are adament not to see Nawaz Shareef back in power.In the past Zardari contributed a lot for the Establishment by helping them in the Baluchistan assembly and Senate. But was taken aback when the Janubi Punjab mahaz promised to PPP ended up in PTI.Zardari and his son have no roots or public support in Punjab. Lets see if his buying spree bears fruit in the battle fields of Punjab, where the electorate are more particular to the work on the ground than to cheap rhetoric.