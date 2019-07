I love how PTI haters are now squirming.10 months ago: "PTI is just as corrupt and they will do nothing"*cases launched against Zaradir and company* : "Just drama, PTI will not send them to jail"*Zardari and company sent to Jail*: "Just drama, they will not take away their assets"*assets start to be taken away*: "This is just peanuts, they will not get the big assets*