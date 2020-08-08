Zardari’s acquittal plea in Park Lane case rejected

Malik Asad

Updated 08 Aug 2020





Accountability court to indict ex-president Asif Ali Zardari on August 10. — Online/File



ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Friday dismissed the application seeking acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case and decided to indict him on Aug 10. ​





The court also dismissed another application of Mr Zardari that challenged the accountability court’s jurisdiction and sought transfer of the case to a banking court.



Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Azam Khan was set to indict Mr Zardari last month, but deferred the indictment after Farooq H. Naek, the counsel for Mr Zardari, filed the application.



Last month, two former presidents of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) turned approver against Mr Zardari in the Park Lane reference.



Subsequently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had nominated former NBP presidents Ali Raza and Qamar Hussain as accused in the case, changed their status and included them in the list of prosecution witnesses.



Accountability court to indict ex-president on 10th

​