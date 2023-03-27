What's new

Zardari was Shifted back Home from hospital in Dubai on Sunday !

Ya Allah zardari ko apna pass bulalay

8783932bbe1c2edaa3f3bb400faac568--praise-the-lords-praise-god.jpg
 
@Imran Khan , if nawaz dies today, he will become a martyr.
"Quaid-e-Azam saani was exiled from his country by Evil Imran khan. He had to parcel his mother. He yearned to come back to his land but couldn't. Even though imran khan was out of govt for a year."

Don't know about zardari. Hard to make him a martyr but then again, one shouldn't underestimate sindhi bros.

Have you heard that Urdu point interview of fmr Foreign Sec. Shamshad Akhtar. He said it's useless to expect revolution from punjab and sindh. Lazy, slave mentality people.

I kinda agree with him, even tho I am punjabi. It took a larger than life leader like IK to bring a few lac people out. But, the majority are still letting their 10 year olds get picked up.

Ya Allah zardari ko apna pass bulalay

Allah be-zubanoon ki zaroor sunta he
 
Who votes these ppl lol. it's like Shah Jahan going to Iran for medical treatment. Retarded and not a good look for a ruler. If this N@gga cant get treatment in this naton, how will his voters? Who cant afford trips to Dubai? Do ppl not see this when they vote?
 
Ye harami nhi merny wala ye hum sab ko mar ke mary ga
gardari is on death bed he die but he take everyone down with him.
Damn it…when will we be rid of this trash…
Allah kera is harami ko ramazan ka Baad mout atti. Ramazan main Jahanum ka darwaza band hota hain.
Sabar mera bhai. Do not wish death for that pig during Ramadan; wait a few hours after Eid.
 

