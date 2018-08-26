Zardari sugar mill gets raided by Rangers & FIA

Scream at the top of their game

Convert a normal piece of news into breaking news

Repeat it infinite number of times in rapid succession

[the most disgusting and unique part] Play stupid music especially some song from Indian music industry with lyrics to add 'color'

Use too many graphics and tickers and create an information overload

[Most ridiculous part] Tell the audience that they are very first to break the news

Great...Zardari will cry now....As per my limited observation, Pakistani media is very different from rest of the civilised world and a lot more similar to equally disgusting Gangadeshi media. Regardless of the neutrality, BBC, CNN, Al-Jazeera, RT, Press TV etc are worth listening. I summarise my observation about Pakistani media belowI feel as if I stepped into the fish market of Scotland from 1800's and as soon as I stop the play, I feel the life is beautiful again...it is normal.PTV used to be different but it has been under govt control. But current govt has decided to make it independent so I think a lot victims of Pakistani private media will start watching in large numbers.