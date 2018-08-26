/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Zardari sugar mill gets raided by Rangers & FIA

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 26, 2018 at 2:52 PM.

  Aug 26, 2018 at 2:52 PM #1
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 26, 2018 at 2:59 PM #2
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Why is the anchor yelling? Aram se bhi bata sakta tha.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:02 PM #3
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Our news channels are Inspired by Hindustanis, they used to be respectable but now yell like them.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:14 PM #4
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Now patwaris will claim it's being done to pressurize Zardari from abstaining presidential elections
    :sarcastic::sarcastic::sarcastic:
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:25 PM #5
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    It has been like that for awhile...
    Sensationalized media
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:30 PM #6
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    why not wait and see?
    is this new strategy of media cell? awam kay zehnoo mae fatoor bharo .
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:47 PM #7
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    oy title to sahe daal dy thread ka....ye zaradi kon ha?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:47 PM #8
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Hope some more arrests to come. :coffee:
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:52 PM #9
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Just like that Khan zadda who has so less emaan on next breath that he says Everything in a single breath.

    Most Pakistani channels are operated by Indian handlers.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 4:16 PM #10
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Our mind is a beautiful thing we can make do without 1 letter and still know who he is :rofl:
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 4:23 PM #11
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Great...Zardari will cry now....
    As per my limited observation, Pakistani media is very different from rest of the civilised world and a lot more similar to equally disgusting Gangadeshi media. Regardless of the neutrality, BBC, CNN, Al-Jazeera, RT, Press TV etc are worth listening. I summarise my observation about Pakistani media below
    • Scream at the top of their game
    • Convert a normal piece of news into breaking news
    • Repeat it infinite number of times in rapid succession
    • [the most disgusting and unique part] Play stupid music especially some song from Indian music industry with lyrics to add 'color'
    • Use too many graphics and tickers and create an information overload
    • [Most ridiculous part] Tell the audience that they are very first to break the news
    I feel as if I stepped into the fish market of Scotland from 1800's and as soon as I stop the play, I feel the life is beautiful again...it is normal.

    PTV used to be different but it has been under govt control. But current govt has decided to make it independent so I think a lot victims of Pakistani private media will start watching in large numbers.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 4:35 PM #12
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    This is most annoying as they scream and say the same thing again and again.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 4:45 PM #13
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    One of the reason I watch "live with Dr SM" is its relatively calm style. The host does not interfere or scream while Dr SM presents the news and views on the current situation...not much of screaming and arguing. While in almost all other programs, the guests start to scream and quarrel with each other. But lately Dr SM. is slowly getting unpopular.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 4:56 PM #14
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Their methods tick of every rule in the psychology of media:
    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/media-and-our-brain.574504/#post-10744080
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 5:05 PM #15
    xyx007

    xyx007 FULL MEMBER

    The rise of sensationalist media and yellow journalism in Pakistan has led to the emergence of a debate in the country about the accountability of the media and the journalistic profession.Corruption has become an integral part of Pakistani journalism. The monopoly corrupt journalists exercise over the profession constitutes a challenge for all media practitioners, because their influential positions make it hard for others to do their jobs properly.
     
