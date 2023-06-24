What's new

Zardari sees Bangladesh as underdeveloped country compared to Pakistan

Updated 23 Jun, 2023 08:03pm

Zardari sees Bangladesh as underdeveloped country compared to Pakistan

Web Desk
Bangladesh was an underdeveloped country as compared to Pakistan, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed.

“Bangladesh has the advantage of being India’s proxy. 90% of stuff made in India, comes to Bangladesh where factories put a tag of made in Bangladesh because it is an underdeveloped country,” he said during a meeting with the business community at the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in Lahore on Friday. “We are the developed country.”

The former president spoke on the economy as the country deals with falling reserves and high inflation. Pakistan’s ninth review by the IMF under the 2019 Extended Fund Facility for the release of $1.2 billion remains pending with less than 10 days remaining till the programme’s expiry on June 30.

Zardari said that he went to the European Union to get Pakistani exporters’ entry to the EU. “I explained to the world that we have suffered because of the 40-year war on our borders. Instead of giving us aid, give us trade.”

Pakistan’s trade with the EU is at stake due to bad publicity, he claimed, adding: “I will suffer if Pakistan and the business community suffer.”

Zardari urged the political parties and the business community to sign a ‘Charter of Economy’.

“It does not matter where your political loyalty lies. All of us need to sign a Charter of Economy. I will sign the charter as it is a need of the country,” he added.

He said that he wants to harvest cotton in the Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan. “The cotton in Sindh is shaded, while Balochistan’s cotton is pure white.”

He said that he stood by his statement of bringing the foreign exchange reserves of the country to $100 billion. “People made fun of that statement. I am saying we will do it together.”

Zardari claimed that he never deceived anyone and would not deceive the PML-N. He was responding to a journalist’s question regarding the PPP’s alliance with the PML-N and the recent trade of barbs between the leaders of two parties.

“I am here to talk about textile. If you want to talk about politics then come to the Bilawal House,” the former president said.

Zardari sees Bangladesh as underdeveloped country compared to Pakistan

Former president says most Bangladeshi products are made in India
