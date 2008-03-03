Yes blauchis are oppressed and abused, but the punjabi-hindko dominated government is only partially to blame, unless they rise up and change their tribal-social system they are not going to succeed and it will all be their own fault.one thing that separates blauch tirbes from pushtuns and northerns is that the blauch sardars DO NOT care for their people lest one bit, just like their Vadera counterparts of Sindh. Before the influx of ak-47 in pakistan it was not uncommon to see a daughter or sister of a blaouchi tribal raped by the sarder and their family and his cronies. The AKs provided the abused tribal with a tool of retribution which explained the series mysterious deaths of blauch sardars and their relatives during the mid-80's (anyone curious feel free to check out masts of dawn/Jung newpaper from that time if you do not believe me).As for BLA, take a page from world politics, see what is happening to Kurds(who incidentally belong to same ethnic stock as blauch heh), Coordinate with Iran and contain the militants. You army can play divide and conquer by affiliating with local Puhstuns and Hazars (who mutually dislike their blauch counterparts) to do security/administrator/construction work there, they been in the province for as long as their blauchi counterparts and therefore have equal knowlege of the people and place. And for heaven's sake do not send some pansy police force to fight local insurgencies, learn the lesson from India, more then a quarter of their territory is under the control of maoist cause they try to defeat them by using mainly police force.