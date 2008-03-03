What's new

Zardaris offer worth considering: BLA

haviZsultan

haviZsultan

Zardaris offer worth considering: BLA

* BLA spokesman says dialogue possible after PPP comes into power

By Malik Siraj Akbar

QUETTA: The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said here on Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co- chairman Asif Ali Zardaris offer for dialogue to restore peace in Balochistan was premature but worth consideration.

BLA spokesman Bibarg Baloch told Daily Times that Zardaris offer for dialogue was premature as the PPP had not assumed power yet.

Consider: Once the PPP and its allies form their government in Islamabad and show with their actions and not with words that their policies are pro-Baloch, then we will consider negotiating with Islamabad, he said. All of us, who have moved to the hills, are not aliens. We have been betrayed many times in the past by successive governments, he said.

Recollecting the apology tendered by President Pervez Musharraf to the people of Balochistan in the past, the BLA spokesman regretted that President Musharraf did not keep his promise, and carried out a deadly operation in the province.

This offer of dialogue has come from someone who is still not in power. The actual power in the country still rests with President Pervez Musharraf. How can the PPP co-chairman guarantee that Baloch people will not be betrayed again? Is he capable of conceding our demand for an independent Balochistan? We are waiting for his party to come into power and demonstrate its capability to settle disputes through negotiation, he said. Baloch said the PPP offer for talks was filled with paradoxes.

On one hand, the PPP wants negotiations but security forces, on the other hand, have unleashed a new operation in the Chamalong and Kahan areas murdering several innocent people, he claimed.

M

mujahideen

dimension117 said:
Zardari the animal is dealing with terrorists now.
With all due respect I think we should negotiate with them. Honestly I know they are terrorists and they have done no good for Pakistan, but none the less they are our people. We must be willing to negotiate with our people any time, foreigners they are another story. Believe me I also dont want negotiations with these people, but then again I also dont want another 1971 situation.
 
I

ImranKhan

Here is a juicy piece of nugget you guys might enjoy. Know where the Grand-tirbal meeting for all baluch tribes are held? yup it's in south Punjab, the evil Punjab these so called Baluchistan freedom fighters hate so much. Ask any decent reasonable baluchi who is NOT living in Baluchistan's and he/she will uncomfortably acknowledge that baluch tribes are found all over south-westren sindh, south-Punjab and off course Baluchistan. But the reason the meeting is held is south Punjab is because the tribal Sardars have property,business and other holdings there. lol! i love these Pakistan, the oppressor and the oppressed are one and the same:chilli:
Oh and Asif zardari belongs to a Baloch Jat tribe that lives in Sindh which speaks sindhi not baluchi, a testament to the multicultural foundations of Pakistan...in a twisted sort of way hehe.
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

Yes they are terrorists.

But please if we can settle this one with negotiations then its the BEST THING.

Baluch are only 6 million in Pakistan.

Their complaints are genuine.

Literacy rate of Baluchistan is 38 % as compared to 57 % in pakistan.
80 % people live in Kacha houses.
Poverty rate is highest in Baluchistan.
75% dont have access to safe drinking water.

SO WHAT I AM sAYING IS THAT.

* If we give provincial autonomy.
*Spend lots of money TO
*take literacy rate to 80 %.
*Take the people from Kacha houses to pakka houses.
*Get them pure water.


WHILE NEGOTIATING WITH THE BLAAAA.
At the same time developing Gwadar.
and
Baluchistan.

then the problem will be solved INSHALLAAH.

and dont forget Baluchistan is our future.

We couldnt tap the GOLD.
estimated 282 trillion cubic feet gas.
estimated 27 billion barrels of oils.

BECAUSE OF INSURGENCY.
SOME COMPANIES WERE GIVEN LICENSES IN KOHLU AND DERA BUGTI.
But the work hasnt started.

So if BLAAA agrees on development then it is a GOOD THING.
 
R

relent8

dimension117 said:
We have been betrayed many times in the past by successive governments, he said.
That were Zia's, NS and BB governement

dimension117 said:
Recollecting the apology tendered by President Pervez Musharraf to the people of Balochistan in the past, the BLA spokesman regretted that President Musharraf did not keep his promise, and carried out a deadly operation in the province.
I dont how can he not observe the amount of devotion and work done in Baluchistan province in the last 8yrs.
Its like, "just make complete peace with zero operations", this cannot happen,... there are some places in Baluchistan where peace can prevail and development can be done by talking to them, while other areas cannot be sorted out w/out operation by government.

I dont know why this strategy is so hard to understand and accept by our people and BLA.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

dimension117 said:
Zardari the animal is dealing with terrorists now.
Zardari and remnants of Bugti take there dictations from India.
It is all pre-planned drama. Zardari seems to be in great deal of urgency to undo all the hard work done by our soldiers.
 
B

blain2

I look at it differently. Force has been used twice...lets give the political channels a chance...believe me even the Army would welcome it if it helps in diffusing the BLA problem.

Sometimes even in the worst of perceived things, there is some good. Who knows maybe Zardari's "taizi" and "hoshiari" will do the trick here.

P.s. I am by no means a fan of AZ, NS, or BB. I like Musharraf but I think he can't do any more.
 
I

ImranKhan

Yes blauchis are oppressed and abused, but the punjabi-hindko dominated government is only partially to blame, unless they rise up and change their tribal-social system they are not going to succeed and it will all be their own fault.one thing that separates blauch tirbes from pushtuns and northerns is that the blauch sardars DO NOT care for their people lest one bit, just like their Vadera counterparts of Sindh. Before the influx of ak-47 in pakistan it was not uncommon to see a daughter or sister of a blaouchi tribal raped by the sarder and their family and his cronies. The AKs provided the abused tribal with a tool of retribution which explained the series mysterious deaths of blauch sardars and their relatives during the mid-80's (anyone curious feel free to check out masts of dawn/Jung newpaper from that time if you do not believe me).

As for BLA, take a page from world politics, see what is happening to Kurds(who incidentally belong to same ethnic stock as blauch heh), Coordinate with Iran and contain the militants. You army can play divide and conquer by affiliating with local Puhstuns and Hazars (who mutually dislike their blauch counterparts) to do security/administrator/construction work there, they been in the province for as long as their blauchi counterparts and therefore have equal knowlege of the people and place. And for heaven's sake do not send some pansy police force to fight local insurgencies, learn the lesson from India, more then a quarter of their territory is under the control of maoist cause they try to defeat them by using mainly police force.:pakistan:
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

MOSABJA said:
Yes they are terrorists.
And who are they? Sons of Akbar bugtti !

But please if we can settle this one with negotiations then its the BEST THING.
And who said they were never offered nagotiations?
Are you really so ignorant or just pretending?
Pakistan govt. used to pay millions annually to Akbar Bugtti. Which was used to enslave Balauch nation! Today, you want to hold negotiations with felon of a nation?
No sir, if we did not serve justice than Balauch nation will never forgive us.

Their complaints are genuine.
Literacy rate of Baluchistan is 38 &#37; as compared to 57 % in pakistan.
80 % people live in Kacha houses.
Poverty rate is highest in Baluchistan.
75% dont have access to safe drinking water.
And you criticise the person who attempted to forced all above listed :hitwall:
Do you really know, what you are talking about?
Balauchistan received record uplifting in last 6~7 years, despite ecnomic constraints.
I don't want to go through the list, despite the fact you do not even know half of them.

SO WHAT I AM sAYING IS THAT.

* If we give provincial autonomy.
*Spend lots of money TO
*take literacy rate to 80 %.
*Take the people from Kacha houses to pakka houses.
*Get them pure water.
What You are saying is WRONG, what we need to do is impeach Musharraf and restore scum Iftikhar. We were waiting for this day since 1947.
At the same time we need to bring terrorist out of jails and start a new headache for Army because this will be help please India!
See, That's the real solution. :crazy:

WHILE NEGOTIATING WITH THE BLAAAA.
BLA was one man's army, who was sponsored by foreign agencies and sympathasires of India in Pakistan.

At the same time developing Gwadar.
and Baluchistan.
then the problem will be solved INSHALLAAH.
and dont forget Baluchistan is our future.
We couldnt tap the GOLD.
estimated 282 trillion cubic feet gas.
estimated 27 billion barrels of oils.
Development is going on as we speak, and we have already discussed resources of Balauchistan in this forum.

BECAUSE OF INSURGENCY.
SOME COMPANIES WERE GIVEN LICENSES IN KOHLU AND DERA BUGTI.
But the work hasnt started.

So if BLAAA agrees on development then it is a GOOD THING.
:hitwall: I thought you said development is their only demand:hitwall:
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

I m not saying development is their only demand.I said that while negotiating if we get the areas developed then BLA will loose its support among a small section of people in which it has some of support.


I do know that BLA is funded by foreign agencies.

But we should negotiate.They are our people .We should try to convince them.

We have to stick to our grounds while negotiations.

1) We can give autonomy but not separation.
 
Awesome

Awesome

Why do we need to negotiate with BLA to be pro-Baloch?

They have an elected provincial government there. Talk with them!

Zardari will rewind Pakistan back to the old ways where we keep paying BLA leaders ransom to not create havoc in Balochistan.
 

