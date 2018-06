millions of rupees

purchased at some unspecified time for an amount equivalent to around Rs100 million.

Rs758.66m — almost half of that owned by his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

owns three Toyota Land Cruisers, two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus – all bulletproof.

he does not have any business capital outside Pakistan.

given a loan of Rs4.50m to the Zardari Group.

Rs1,000 in the Sindh Bank’s Larkana Branch.

7,400 acres of farmland obtained on lease in Tando Allahyar, Matli, Badin and Nawabshah.

does not own any vehicle.

UAE Iqama,

parents, grandfather and

others.

gifted by his father and grandfather.

gifted by his mother and inherited.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk

several properties in the country and abroad.

assets of Mr Mulk, who has Rs102.47m in four bank accounts in the country, two vehicles worth Rs5.80m and jewellery and furniture etc worth Rs9.60m.

several properties and shares in several properties and businesses, including a flour mill and a CNG station in Swat and Peshawar.

Mr Malik’s wife is a Singapore national

$714,280 and 272,850 pound sterling

investments worth $722,590 and a mortgage of $380,363 against property.

Updated June 20, 2018ISLAMABAD: In what is ampleBut contrary to the claims of his political opponents and media reports thatAccording to details of assets submitted with nomination papers,The total value of his assets comes to aroundAsif ZardariThe cost of theand he possessesHe has shown— apparently a real estate business venture — andHe has stated thatWhile the former president hasHe holdsMr Zardari hasHe hasUnlike his father,, chairman of the PPP, isThe young Zardari. HeHe too possesses aand the details provided at the time of filing nomination papers forshow the value ofMr Bhutto-ZardariHe hasWhile he hashis shares in theHe hasWithin Pakistan he hasMr Bhutto-Zardari has submitted that in 2017 he paid a total ofand his spouse are also wealthy persons,The ECP on Tuesday released the statement ofHisBesides, he hasAs, she hasShe also has"?