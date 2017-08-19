What's new

Zardari moves Islamabad High Court to quash references

Plea states cases are without jurisdiction, illegal, unlawful, null and void ab initio


September 28, 2020


Asif Zaradri. PHOTO: EXPRESS




ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking to quash the money laundering and Park Lane references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Zardari pleaded that he should be acquitted as he was not guilty in the said references.

He prayed that references be quashed as they are “without jurisdiction, illegal, unlawful, null and void ab initio”.

On September 23, the IHC had extended Zardari’s interim bail till October 15 in an inquiry pertaining to suspected transactions of Rs8 billion and directed NAB to submit a reply again.

A division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, had heard the bail application.



