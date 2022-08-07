What's new

Zardari is not ruling out another extension to Gen Bajwa

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,840
9
27,935
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Zardari Thinks About Another Surprise To Imran Khan​

On Jun 24, 2022

Share
PPP co-Chairman doesn’t rule out COAS Bajwa’s extension

ISLAMABAD – Chief architect of the incumbent coalition government, Asif Ali Zardari, is thinking about giving another surprise to rival Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan before going into the general elections, sources said yesterday.
Zardari, a former President and co-Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, is not ruling out another extension to Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, although the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the top General wanted to retire in November.
“There can be a huge surprise if General Bajwa agrees to stay on. Zardari is thinking on these lines but there is no contact with the COAS yet on this issue. This (extension) cannot be ruled out. The government has this right (to extend the tenure),” a close aide of Zardari told The Nation, citing the previous shocker where Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister in April.
Another aide of the PPP co-Chairman said the coalition government will take a decision after consensus and take the COAS into confidence before any announcement.
“The coalition government respects the COAS and his role as the army chief. Extension is an option open to the government,” he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently said he had always enjoyed good relations with every army chief of the country.
In response to a question about the appointment of the next army chief when the term of the incumbent expires in November, or giving an extension to the current chief General Bajwa, Sharif had said: “It is a premature question” and will be considered when the time comes in the national interest.
nation.com.pk

Zardari thinks about another surprise to Imran Khan

PPP co-Chairman doesn’t rule out COAS Bajwa’s extensionISLAMABAD - Chief architect of the incumbent coalition government, Asif Ali Zardari, is thinking about giving another surprise to rival Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan before going
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,782
-28
12,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
his only power is haram ka paisa he made for his partners Wardi mafia and himself and now he wants his masters to stay in power so both can loot unchecked!!!

Mulk ka cancer Wardi wallay!

Riz said:
کتا بوٹ چاٹنے کی عادت سے نہیں جائے گا
Click to expand...
ya boot nai chaat raha boot wallay is keh sath beth keh mulk lootay hain! partner hain!!
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,099
-1
2,923
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Not happening
The are power hungry guys under bajwa who wanted to get to seat
They won't let this happen

Actually it's their right
They have worked their whole life


Even during Last extension some guys protested who were in top 4 to be chief and one of them was bilal akhar who was rewarded as ambassador of saudi Arabia after retirement
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P@kistan
Saudi crown prince confers King Abdulaziz medal on COAS Bajwa for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Imran Khan
Like Sri Lanka, two ruling families taking Pakistan towards crisis: Imran
2
Replies
22
Views
464
P@kistan
P@kistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ruling coalition boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
ThisUser
ThisUser
R2D2
Good move by establishment
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
V. Makarov
Imran Khan meets Gen. Bajwa in Islamabad - 18th March 2022
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
233
Views
9K
True-Green
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom