Zardari hints at national consensus government

Zardari hints at national consensus government



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party leader Asif Ali Zardari said here Wednesday that contact were underway with all democratic forces with a view to forming a national consensus government.

Speaking at a news conference two days after the parliamentary elections, Zardari said the new Prime Minister should have authority and PPP would like to sit on the opposition benches if that did not happen.

Asif Zardari said there was a need to give provincial autonomy to provinces and those who took up arms in Baluchistan should be included in political mainstream. He said there would be no objection by PPP if Nawaz Sharif wanted to include the independent candidates.

His party stood for changing the system in the country and for that a consensus government was necessary, he added.

About the issue of reinstatement of sacked judges, Zardari said his party also believed in this but it also wanted full autonomy for the judicial system in the future.

He said Pemra ordinance would have to be repealed to enable the media to fully play their role as watchdog on the government functioning.

We have today received a letter from the United Nations saying they will conduct probe into the assassination of Ms Benazir Bhutto if the government of Pakistan asks for the same he told reporters.

He asked the Chief Election Commissioner not to temper the electoral results. He said PPP alone could form Sindh government but they would like to partner with the MQM strengthening the national reconciliation process. He said all the cases against him still existed.

I agree with Mr 10&#37;...a govt of national consensus would be the best thing for pakistan.
I just hope zardari/NS have learnt there lessons after there exile/imprisonment.
 
majority of educated class has discard both NS and Zardari. Then how come these guys re-elected. Are we ruled by a illiterate baradari system majority. Wonder why Islam emphysis on education .
 
HAIDER said:
majority of educated class has discard both NS and Zardari. Then how come these guys re-elected. Are we ruled by a illiterate baradari system majority. Wonder why Islam emphysis on education .
That is actually the reason my friend. The United States used the literacy exams for a while when its population wasn't literate enough, and i think they did good.

Also, i think the media should have done a better job highlighting these issues.

But another major trend i noticed during these elections are that people voted for "their guy" rather than his capability, understanding or record.
 
:Di think people, people voted against musharaf jst because of unavaliblity , of gas , electicity , and ATTA.mostally.



musharf he was, so ignorrant he forget basic needs of genral people s needs why?


a lot of peopl s wana critisized . PML Q but its MUSHARAF who should learn d some lesson , because musharf still in hanging.:D




sorry , mr weby sir, plz stop impressed by usa and look up beyond that.
thanks hope u dont mind?



guessssssssssss u have the power to kick me out but u have to listen SOMETIMES?
 
Karzai contacts Zardari on phone

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai has congratulated co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari, on obtaining majority in the elections.

According to the Party sources, the president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai telephoned the co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him.

He said that which ever the government would be formed in Pakistan the Afghan government would work with it for peace and security of the region.

Karzai contacts Zardari on phone
 
HAIDER said:
majority of educated class has discard both NS and Zardari. Then how come these guys re-elected. Are we ruled by a illiterate baradari system majority. Wonder why Islam emphysis on education .
Please .I tell you that most of the Staunchest pro Mushs are either EXPATS like you or they are those who are beneficiaries of him like army mems.They dont represent pakistani people educated or uneducated.They dont know the ground realities.

They only know the rosy picture of Mush sitting in New York


But an ordinary pakistan rejected Musharraf.

You are talking about illiterate Biradry system.

I WISHED YOUR COUNTRY FLAG WAS PAKISTAN.

In this elections the biradry system failed pathetically and all the PML Q candidates who were trying to win from their own biradry faced REBELLION.

MY MOTHER's A PROFESSOR .AND LET ME TELL YOU ATLEAST 98 % OF THE PROFESSORS IN HER COLLEGE VOTED AGAINST MUSHARRAF.

ALL THE EDUCATEDs voted against Mush bcz of judicairy and Law and order.
The poooooooorrrsss voted bcz of Atta,sugar,oil....



You blame Mush defeat on biradry .Let me give few examples.

1)Rao sikander iqbal(fmr defence minister) in Okara never lost the elections.He even has defeated NS.Its bcz of his RAJPUT Biradry.

He is our relative and believe me this time all our Biradry in okara routed Rao sikander.

People didnt look at biradry this time they want GAS,ELECTRICITY,ATTA,SUGAR,OIL___________________________
 
Mosabja,

An example I read in the national geograhic magazine mentioned that a western educated professor explained the 2005 earthquake in Kashmir due to tectonic plate movements at Jinnah university.

Students instead dismissed this and explained it in terms of the will of Allah without scientific basis.

Basically I don't have much faith in what the alleged educated Pakistani voter may have done.
 
mr, mosajba , you are correct most of the things you had described in your post.



but my friend , it is also right that ZARDARI and NAWAZ both are the most of the croupt from absolutely croupt people s who got thier chances accidently.


musharaf may not be so good in the politics but at least he is not croupt.





i can bid my friend , withn 6 to 8 months u will find both ZARDARI and NAWAZ lashing out on each other for crouption.




still musharaf is the best option for pakistan.

but ,yes musharf have to learn more politics .

and also stop his unnessasary dependence on usa.
 
batmannow said:
:Di think people, people voted against musharaf jst because of unavaliblity , of gas , electicity , and ATTA.mostally.



musharf he was, so ignorrant he forget basic needs of genral people s needs why?


a lot of peopl s wana critisized . PML Q but its MUSHARAF who should learn d some lesson , because musharf still in hanging.:D




sorry , mr weby sir, plz stop impressed by usa and look up beyond that.
thanks hope u dont mind?



guessssssssssss u have the power to kick me out but u have to listen SOMETIMES?
Then a mon avis the people are idiots.
 
Well how come all of sudden whole nation suffer the shortage of food products. Did anyone ever investigate about shortage. Is their any blunt pre election tactic adopt by Nawaz Sharrif industrial and landlord buddies, just to let down so bad the opponents. These voters were more emotional then wise ?.
How come right after election everything under control ?.
I am not political support of Mushi, but i travel around the world and see the impact of his presence and honesty. Well if our politicians are corrupt, He can't do alone. Atleast his cronies didn't smuggle millions and billions outside. And our nation re-elected the " PROVEN THUGS AND THIEVES" again.
 
mr, haider you pointed out rightly that its the croupt mafia once led by nawaz sharif was fully responsible for the shortage of atta.


but , what about gas electricity, both were not controlled by NAWAZ SHARIF or ASIF ZARDARI.


dear mr, HAIDER musharaf and PML Q were also were partly responsible for the sufferings of the common peoples of pakistan.


it was very good , to hear from S RASHID and PERWAIZ ELAHI accepting this whole issue and also accepting thier defeat.


atleast they had to have guts to accept this failure.


although the game is not over yet , PML Q have to stood up and let pakistani people decide and understand these thugs.


both nwaz and zardari they will not going to last long.
 
MOSABJA said:
Please .I tell you that most of the Staunchest pro Mushs are either EXPATS like you or they are those who are beneficiaries of him like army mems.They dont represent pakistani people educated or uneducated.They dont know the ground realities.

They only know the rosy picture of Mush sitting in New York


But an ordinary pakistan rejected Musharraf.

You are talking about illiterate Biradry system.

I WISHED YOUR COUNTRY FLAG WAS PAKISTAN.

In this elections the biradry system failed pathetically and all the PML Q candidates who were trying to win from their own biradry faced REBELLION.

MY MOTHER's A PROFESSOR .AND LET ME TELL YOU ATLEAST 98 % OF THE PROFESSORS IN HER COLLEGE VOTED AGAINST MUSHARRAF.

ALL THE EDUCATEDs voted against Mush bcz of judicairy and Law and order.
The poooooooorrrsss voted bcz of Atta,sugar,oil....



You blame Mush defeat on biradry .Let me give few examples.

1)Rao sikander iqbal(fmr defence minister) in Okara never lost the elections.He even has defeated NS.Its bcz of his RAJPUT Biradry.

He is our relative and believe me this time all our Biradry in okara routed Rao sikander.

People didnt look at biradry this time they want GAS,ELECTRICITY,ATTA,SUGAR,OIL___________________________
Well said bro......The mushy lovers had no problem with the uneducated when the previous elections took place,but all of sudden its a big deal when mushy lose's.
What would the mushy lovers be saying if his party had won?
 
As far as shortage of electricity, few theories were in circulation. First it was intentionally created just to show the world and people of Pakistan, about the importance of Kalabagh dams and other mega power project, which will be required in future (Nation is already facing the debate on Kalabagh dam and Bhasha dam). Plus show west that we desperately need nuclear power or cheap resources of power to increase the economic and industrial growth.It also give a valid reason for the installation of more nuclear power plants.
Second theory, in last 7 years rapid economic growth and power consumption has been double compare to new project required to fulfil the energy need.
 

