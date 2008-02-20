Zardari hints at national consensus government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party leader Asif Ali Zardari said here Wednesday that contact were underway with all democratic forces with a view to forming a national consensus government.Speaking at a news conference two days after the parliamentary elections, Zardari said the new Prime Minister should have authority and PPP would like to sit on the opposition benches if that did not happen.Asif Zardari said there was a need to give provincial autonomy to provinces and those who took up arms in Baluchistan should be included in political mainstream. He said there would be no objection by PPP if Nawaz Sharif wanted to include the independent candidates.His party stood for changing the system in the country and for that a consensus government was necessary, he added.About the issue of reinstatement of sacked judges, Zardari said his party also believed in this but it also wanted full autonomy for the judicial system in the future.He said Pemra ordinance would have to be repealed to enable the media to fully play their role as watchdog on the government functioning.We have today received a letter from the United Nations saying they will conduct probe into the assassination of Ms Benazir Bhutto if the government of Pakistan asks for the same he told reporters.He asked the Chief Election Commissioner not to temper the electoral results. He said PPP alone could form Sindh government but they would like to partner with the MQM strengthening the national reconciliation process. He said all the cases against him still existed.