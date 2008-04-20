Zardari hints at becoming PM

Asif to contest by-election, become PMLAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday he would contest the June 3 by-elections and might assume the office of prime minister if needed.In an interview with BBC Urdu, Zardari refused to guarantee that he would become the prime minister but said he would assume the office if it were needed. He said people had voted for the new government so that it would change the system and the coalition was committed to this.The establishment: He said the establishment that brought President Pervez Musharraf to power was now involved in palace intrigues against the new democratic government. The same forces had asked Benazir Bhutto to boycott the 2007 elections, he said. When she refused to do so, they threatened to restrict her to the province of Sindh.Zardari said the foreign minister would formally write to the United Nations within two weeks to ask for a UN-led probe into Benazirs killing. He said his sister Faryal Talpur and he would file nomination papers for the by-elections from the National Assembly seat Benazir contested from.Guardian: He said Benazir Bhutto had not nominated him, but his sister Faryal Talpur, as the guardian of her children in her will. She might have preferred Faryal as a guardian because she knew that I was to undertake the heavy responsibility of being the partys chairman and also because of the fact that whoever became the partys chairman was martyred, he said.About his partys rapidly changing ties with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said both sides would have to accept each other with open hearts.