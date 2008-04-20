mujahideen
Zardari hints at becoming PM
LONDON: Co-chairman Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari has announced that he will be taking part in the coming by-elections and, if need be, he can become the prime minister.
In an interview with a British news channel, Zardari said he and his sister Faryal Talpur would submit their nomination papers to contest the by-elections from Benazir Bhutto's constituency NA-270.
Responding to a question, he said it was not necessary that the party chairman must become the prime minister but he could be the PM if need be.
He said his party would maintain the status quo with the president but would think about his accountability if they got a two-thirds majority in parliament.
He said the prime minister had secured more than two-thirds of the votes in the National Assembly but some members might not vote for the president's accountability.
Zardari said the establishment brought President Musharraf into power and "these are the same forces which are now hatching conspiracies against the democratic government." He said the establishment had also asked Benazir Bhutto to boycott the elections.
He alleged that the judges did not start the war because of any danger to democracy but they did so in their self-interest. He said even then, he was in favour of reinstating the deposed judges.
