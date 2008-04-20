What's new

Zardari hints at becoming PM

Zardari hints at becoming PM

LONDON: Co-chairman Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari has announced that he will be taking part in the coming by-elections and, if need be, he can become the prime minister.

In an interview with a British news channel, Zardari said he and his sister Faryal Talpur would submit their nomination papers to contest the by-elections from Benazir Bhutto's constituency NA-270.

Responding to a question, he said it was not necessary that the party chairman must become the prime minister but he could be the PM if need be.

He said his party would maintain the status quo with the president but would think about his accountability if they got a two-thirds majority in parliament.

He said the prime minister had secured more than two-thirds of the votes in the National Assembly but some members might not vote for the president's accountability.

Zardari said the establishment brought President Musharraf into power and "these are the same forces which are now hatching conspiracies against the democratic government." He said the establishment had also asked Benazir Bhutto to boycott the elections.

He alleged that the judges did not start the war because of any danger to democracy but they did so in their self-interest. He said even then, he was in favour of reinstating the deposed judges.

Asif to contest by-election, become PM

* PPP co-chairman says establishment conspiring against new govt
* Says Benazir named his sister their childrens guardian in her will

Daily Times Monitor

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday he would contest the June 3 by-elections and might assume the office of prime minister if needed.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Zardari refused to guarantee that he would become the prime minister but said he would assume the office if it were needed. He said people had voted for the new government so that it would change the system and the coalition was committed to this.

The establishment: He said the establishment that brought President Pervez Musharraf to power was now involved in palace intrigues against the new democratic government. The same forces had asked Benazir Bhutto to boycott the 2007 elections, he said. When she refused to do so, they threatened to restrict her to the province of Sindh.

Zardari said the foreign minister would formally write to the United Nations within two weeks to ask for a UN-led probe into Benazirs killing. He said his sister Faryal Talpur and he would file nomination papers for the by-elections from the National Assembly seat Benazir contested from.

Guardian: He said Benazir Bhutto had not nominated him, but his sister Faryal Talpur, as the guardian of her children in her will. She might have preferred Faryal as a guardian because she knew that I was to undertake the heavy responsibility of being the partys chairman and also because of the fact that whoever became the partys chairman was martyred, he said.

About his partys rapidly changing ties with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said both sides would have to accept each other with open hearts.

hummmm.......... this is the ultimate destination of each politician regardless he is capable or not................... and this is like in Urdu............... "Billi key baghon chinka tuta".................so he cud, ............. he shud ........... and ultimatly he wud avail this only final opportunity..... But what about his present reoverhauled counter part Nawaz Sharif .......... as he is also intend to get primiership....?

So we peoples have to wait for further 2 months to see any prograss or depriviation as whole what ever................. Situation is already complicated, in between both of partners PPPP & PMLN................ as now they are competating and trying to pulling legs of each, and leave behind other part for the postings of their favorities..personality to grip of adminstration..........! well Its our luck let see ..........!
 
mujahideen said:
This illerate criminal is going to give us "Roti, Kapra aur Makaan."
dont worry plz.............. as they never inten to give, but these all rubbish blood sucker politicians always wish to be seated to snatch each and every thing from the peopels if any remianing yet, even self-respect of the poors if they can...........!!!
 
pkpatriotic said:
dont worry plz.............. as they never inten to give, but these all rubbish blood sucker politicians always wish to be seated to snatch each and every thing from the peopels if any remianing yet, even self-respect of the poors if they can...........!!!
I THINK this Pakinglish forum ?

Your post is to hard to read.

US is still supporting Musharraf over Zardari and Nawaz is no option, he's hated in USA.

Musharraf is safe. :cheers:
 
Neo said:
US is still supporting Musharraf over Zardari and Nawaz is no option, he's hated in USA.

Musharraf is safe. :cheers:
Neo, thats nice you like Mushrraf, frankly even India likes him as Pakistan's head. But looking to Pakistan's own benefit, there should not be two power centres at the top, it would be always disastrous. Massive political friction at top level, either in country or organization is bad and leads to instability.

My opinion is Musharraf should go with dignity; else in near future there will be a power struggle. Actually USA is looking for this struggle to start, at that time they will support the group who emerges winner and then utilize them on the name of supporting them.

Second, the statement like, USA is supporting any country's dictator and that is why he will keep his post is most "DIWALIYAPAN" in the situation when AWAM has given verdict for democracy.
 
Considering the amount of crooks we have re-elected I'm still hoping for Musharraf to stay in power or else we're doomed.

PP/PML-N brought Pakistan to the verge of collapse due mismanagement and curruption during their 11 year looting extravaganze. It worries me to see same criminals in the Parliament again. :undecided:

Long live demo-crazy! :hitwall:
 
Lets turn the Parliament House into Central Jail of Pakistan. We have more criminals in the Parliament then in any jail in the country. And might I add suggest that we transfer all the teachers to Parliament, so that the criminals might learn something, because now not only will we have criminals but we will also have illerates.
 

