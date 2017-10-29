Zardari handled Uzair Baloch, bloodshed in Karachi: Imran

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has reiterated his demand to make joint investigation team’s report concerning Lyari’s gang war commander Uzair Baloch public.
Khan addressed a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin today.
Imran Khan alleged that former president and co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari handled Uzair Baloch, thus the killings of innocent people.
Khan said that Khalid Shehanshah was a witness in Benazir Bhutto assassination case and that he was murdered on orders of people’s party leadership.
PTI chief said that children of Nawaz Sharif own bank balances with billions stashes in their accounts.
While talking about General Elections 2018, Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would provide stipends to the unemployed and free-of-cost education to students who can’t afford to pay institutions.
He said that he has been fighting ‘mafias’ for the past 21 years.
Khan asserted that nations are destroyed, if they are, owing to bad economy. PTI chief said that he would ‘straighten’ Federal Board of Revenue and National Accountability Bureau once he comes in power.
The kind of damages a country bears out of ‘mafias’, not even enemies could cost that much, Khan said.
PTI chief said that poverty would be eradicated after irregularities in tax system and corruption is checked. Khan claimed that at least Rs 4,000 billion is cost every year to the national treasury out of corruption.
He said that the people are made to bear the brunt of loans injected in the economy by corrupt leaders. They are made to pay hiked taxes to keep the economy just afloat, according to PTI chairman.
