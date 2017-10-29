Zardari handled Uzair Baloch, bloodshed in Karachi: Imran

My leader? Is that why i agreed with your last post in regards to cleansing the corrupt and criminal political parties including the example of PTI as well given its documented pro-stance on TTP for years despite TTP being recorded killing children and women in front of the working eyes like you and Imran Khan chose to ignore? Not to mention my support for the accountability case against PMLN that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the PM of Pakistan?



Imranistan was against the military operation to eradicate terrorism for years since 2007 which is documented case whereas i supported Pakistan army for the military operation to eradicate terrorism which you can find my stances in this forum and among others.



Not to mention, Imran Khan literally lied about General Kiyani during the COAS where Imran Khan brought peace proposal to counter General Kiyani's proposal for military operation. Imran Khan said specifically that the military operation has only 40% chance of succeeding the operation. But few days later, General Kiyani clarified while putting Imran Khan on spot that the military operation can eradicate 40% of terrorism and more military operation are needed which was the whole point of expansion later. Even then, that is not the point of the discussion.



The main issue about the accountability which should apply to all even if the political party that has been involved in pro-stances of TTP for years which kept Pakistan army at bay for years until now. Never mind the fact that TTP has been allowed to rampage on the entire Pakistan killing children, women and people everywhere right in front of the entire Pakistan yet Imran Khan chose to look the other way on purpose.





You are not interested in the justice, peace and accountability. Given your blatant excuses for Imran Khan as justification to use other names as smokescreen while clarification was made already clear in term of your post for the cleansing the corruption and criminal activity. I guess your post was intended only for corruption and criminal activity but not terrorism that concerns the matter of Imran Khan since terrorism is one of major threats that threatens Pakistan along with the worlds today.



Your post clearly screams for selective accountability whereas i propose for all. You are the one with the justification for Imran Khan given his pro-stances on terrorism whereas i support in the favor of your previous post in regards to cleansing corruption and criminal activity.



Let me repeat with some changes from your last post.







Imran Khan's pro-Terrorist-outfit aka TTP is responsible for more than 100,000 deaths including children and women. Do you deny this? It is not about PMLN and PTI. It is about the accountability against those who are responsible for promoting corruption, criminal activity and terrorism. Put your blind-love for Imran Khan aside for second and be neutral concerning the matter of the accountability.