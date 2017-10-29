What's new

Zardari handled Uzair Baloch, bloodshed in Karachi: Imran

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has reiterated his demand to make joint investigation team’s report concerning Lyari’s gang war commander Uzair Baloch public.

Khan addressed a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin today.

Imran Khan alleged that former president and co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari handled Uzair Baloch, thus the killings of innocent people.

Khan said that Khalid Shehanshah was a witness in Benazir Bhutto assassination case and that he was murdered on orders of people’s party leadership.

PTI chief said that children of Nawaz Sharif own bank balances with billions stashes in their accounts.

While talking about General Elections 2018, Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would provide stipends to the unemployed and free-of-cost education to students who can’t afford to pay institutions.

He said that he has been fighting ‘mafias’ for the past 21 years.

Khan asserted that nations are destroyed, if they are, owing to bad economy. PTI chief said that he would ‘straighten’ Federal Board of Revenue and National Accountability Bureau once he comes in power.

The kind of damages a country bears out of ‘mafias’, not even enemies could cost that much, Khan said.

PTI chief said that poverty would be eradicated after irregularities in tax system and corruption is checked. Khan claimed that at least Rs 4,000 billion is cost every year to the national treasury out of corruption.

He said that the people are made to bear the brunt of loans injected in the economy by corrupt leaders. They are made to pay hiked taxes to keep the economy just afloat, according to PTI chairman.

http://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/411960-Zardari-handled-Uzair-Baloch,-bloodshed-in-Karachi:-Imran

Can you imagine how many innocent lives have been ruined by these corrupt barbarians. Its not just the people that lost their lives but also the suffering that their families would be going through. I have been advocating a cleansing for the likes of people in PPP, PMLN, MQM, PkMAP, ANP and etc etc
 
Other two witnesses are Nahid Khan and her hubby Abbasi.
Why no investigating authority even MI5 who was invited for investigation, didn't bothered to investigate with couple!

Why similarly Imran Khan not visiting the remaining witnesses?

If it's proven that BB murder was inside job than all the mayhem PPP unleashed at the murder, specially targeting Lahore shouldn't go unpunished.
 
I agree on the overall post but on the bold, would the etc,etc,...implies PTI as well considering its pro stance on Indian-funded Terrorist-outfit aka TTP that is responsible for more than 100,000 deaths in Pakistan including children and women?

Personally to me, every political parties that ever stepped to Pakistan are threat to Pakistan including PTI given its pro-stance on TTP for years.
 
What Pro TTP stance? I seriously doubt you even know what you are talking about. Not once did IK or anyone from PTI has ever said that they support TTP or that they agree with what TTP stands for. All IK has consistently said is to have a dialogue with them and try and bring them back from fanaticism to mainstream and then target those that don't want to reconcile. Now tell me what is wrong with this?

Pro TTP stance has been of your leaders



On saying that if there are any corrupts and killers in PTI, then yes i even want them cleansed. For me Pakistan is more important than any individual, even if that individual is IK.
 
My leader? Is that why i agreed with your last post in regards to cleansing the corrupt and criminal political parties including the example of PTI as well given its documented pro-stance on TTP for years despite TTP being recorded killing children and women in front of the working eyes like you and Imran Khan chose to ignore? Not to mention my support for the accountability case against PMLN that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the PM of Pakistan?

Imranistan was against the military operation to eradicate terrorism for years since 2007 which is documented case whereas i supported Pakistan army for the military operation to eradicate terrorism which you can find my stances in this forum and among others.

Not to mention, Imran Khan literally lied about General Kiyani during the COAS where Imran Khan brought peace proposal to counter General Kiyani's proposal for military operation. Imran Khan said specifically that the military operation has only 40% chance of succeeding the operation. But few days later, General Kiyani clarified while putting Imran Khan on spot that the military operation can eradicate 40% of terrorism and more military operation are needed which was the whole point of expansion later. Even then, that is not the point of the discussion.

The main issue about the accountability which should apply to all even if the political party that has been involved in pro-stances of TTP for years which kept Pakistan army at bay for years until now. Never mind the fact that TTP has been allowed to rampage on the entire Pakistan killing children, women and people everywhere right in front of the entire Pakistan yet Imran Khan chose to look the other way on purpose.


You are not interested in the justice, peace and accountability. Given your blatant excuses for Imran Khan as justification to use other names as smokescreen while clarification was made already clear in term of your post for the cleansing the corruption and criminal activity. I guess your post was intended only for corruption and criminal activity but not terrorism that concerns the matter of Imran Khan since terrorism is one of major threats that threatens Pakistan along with the worlds today.

Your post clearly screams for selective accountability whereas i propose for all. You are the one with the justification for Imran Khan given his pro-stances on terrorism whereas i support in the favor of your previous post in regards to cleansing corruption and criminal activity.

Let me repeat with some changes from your last post.

Imad.Khan said:
Can you imagine how many innocent lives have been ruined by these corrupt barbarians and Imran Khan's pro-Terrorist-outfit aka TTP. Its not just the people that lost their lives but also the suffering that their families would be going through. I have been advocating a cleansing for the likes of people in PPP, PMLN, MQM, PkMAP, ANP and PTI etc etc
Click to expand...
Imran Khan's pro-Terrorist-outfit aka TTP is responsible for more than 100,000 deaths including children and women. Do you deny this? It is not about PMLN and PTI. It is about the accountability against those who are responsible for promoting corruption, criminal activity and terrorism. Put your blind-love for Imran Khan aside for second and be neutral concerning the matter of the accountability.
 
Nawaz was the lynchpin of current fundamentalism mayhem in Pakistan beyond iota of doubt; he has been fed billions by all of us know who; although one of his biggest disservice has to be receiving money through Osama Bin Laden to defeat/eliminate Benazir Bhutto in a tad similar style his godfather Zia did to ZAB, and those living in utopia trying to equate an actual destructive action which has literally changed the course of a country vs. mere words (as no tangible action could have been taken without being a poodle to financiers of this mayhem) will always remain au naturale stupids - as the saying goes.....Stupidity is a talent for misconception - and these "types" have ingrained tons of such misconceptions - peace!
 
Again even with your long post you have been unable to prove the pro TTP stance of Imran Khan. Show us just 1 statement where he agrees with what TTP stands for just like how i showed you what SS said about TTP.

Judging by what you wrote these things make Imran Khan pro-TTP.

1. Wants to negotiate a peace deal makes him pro-TTP.
2. Wants TTP groups to leave militancy and join the mainstream makes Imran Khan pro-TTP.
3. Didnt want military actions until all possibilities of peace were used also makes him pro TTP
4. Was against the use of drones in FATA makes him pro TTP

I will repeat what i wrote in my previous post which you have selected to ignore. Any corrupt or criminal in PTI should also be cleansed.

I will give you points for one thing and that was that Imran Khan was wrong about the chances of success of military action in FATA.

As for you agreeing with my original post. Yes you said you agree but i have never ever seen you condemn NS for his actions directly like the way you do for Imran Khan. If someone was to read just your posts they will think that all the issues in Pakistan is because IK has failed to deliver in all his years in power when the fact is that he has never been in power and this is the first time that PTI has a provincial govt. Also have you ever said that NS & SS are pro TTP?
 
Since when documented cases needed to be backed with the evidence? It is on the official record. Google it and you will have better luck. On this topic, it has been debated to death with the evidence provided in the past to one of your Imranistan. Go to my profile and all the best.


Judging by what you wrote these things make Imran Khan pro-TTP.

1. Wants to negotiate a peace deal makes him pro-TTP.
2. Wants TTP groups to leave militancy and join the mainstream makes Imran Khan pro-TTP.
3. Didnt want military actions until all possibilities of peace were used also makes him pro TTP
4. Was against the use of drones in FATA makes him pro TTP
Click to expand...
5. TTP killing more than 100,000 people including children and women in the last few years.
6. TTP is Indian-backed Terrorist-outfit aka TTP as confessed by Ajit Doval, in-charge of Indian NSA.
7. Afghan intel rejoiced when Indian-funded Afghan-based aka TTP killed children and women who died defending the children's lives.
8. Since 2007, TTP was killing people left and right, still Imran Khan wanted peace and office for TTP.
9. Imran Khan brought peace proposal about TTP to counter military project by General Kiyani in 2013/2014 despite the history of terrorism and lied about General Kiyani in regards to 40% chance of the military succeeding.
10. When the military project was launched, Imran Khan still said it was mistake until the attack on school. After that, never heard from him again.
Click to expand...
ADDED MORE!!!

And Pakistan used drone system to eradicate terrorism recently. So naturally, Imran Khan is bound to be against drone system that targets Imran Khan's favorite Terrorist-outfit aka TTP.

Ignore? You don't want me to talk about Imran Khan and instead i should maintain selective accountability to avoid offending your so-called lord Imran Khan. Speaking the truth about Imran Khan is considered blasphemy laws.

And your selective accountability and your pathetic justification for Imran Khan despite his pro-stances officially on TTP despite TTP being caught killing children and women had no effect on Imran Khan. Not even to the point that Imran Khan was busy getting married to Reham Khan at the time of crisis. I know the marriage is personal matter but given his pro-stance on TTP and the attack on school at that time during the dharna, it was safe to assumed he was busy looking elsewhere.

You mean he is wrong about his stance on TTP for years - even called for the office for TTP despite TTP killing children and women amount up to 100,000 and more for years?

That is the problem. I meant for all political parties hence the accountability for all. You singled those parties alone to save your precious PTI and its fondness of TTP.

Clearly, your post reeks of selective accountability as your post says it all. Even to the point, you pretend as if terrorism is not major threat to Pakistan even to the point that Imran Khan called for office for TTP.

According to my opinion, corruption, criminal activity and terrorism are threat to Pakistan. Most of all, terrorism is major threat not just to the Pakistan but also to the world as well. Whereas for you, only corruption and criminal activity are your concerned given your blind love for Imran Khan and his pro-stance on terrorism that threatens not just Pakistan and the world only but also to the Islam as well.

Remember the words of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); Those terrorists outfit aka khawarij aka TTP are worst scum of dog hell-fire and they must be removed from the facet of the world.

And if that includes Imran Khan, then so be it. But you don't care about 100,000 deaths because it involves your precious Imran Khan and his favorite Terrorist-outfit aka TTP.
 
Imagine calling a Muslim Kaafir. You know what that means, one of you is Kaafir.
 
