Zardari claims hes best for PMs job
By Anwar Iqbal
WASHINGTON, Feb 5: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has indicated that he may be the next prime minister if the Feb 18 elections bring the party to power.
In an interview to Newsweek, Mr Zardari based his claim to the countrys highest office to Benazir Bhuttos will who, he said, clearly named him as her successor.
There is not one single personality [in the party], apart from me, who anybody even knows, said Mr Zardari while explaining why he thought he should be the prime minister. No one else has a consensus.
Mr Zardari, described by the Newsweek as Ms Bhuttos controversial widower, also gave a copy of his wifes handwritten will to the magazine.
In the will, Ms Bhutto addresses the officials and members of the PPP and writes: I would like my husband Asif Ali Zardari to lead you in this interim period until you and he decide what is best.
The magazine, however, notes that shortly after his wifes assassination on Dec 27, Mr Zardari named his and Bhuttos 19-year-old son, Bilawal, party chairman and indicated that the partys prime-ministerial candidate would be vice-chairman Makhdoom Amin Fahim.
But in a phone interview with Newsweek on Monday, Mr Zardari suggested he might be interested in the job, saying that he had the widest name recognition in the party.
The magazine also noted that a whispering campaign at home that he might not be Ms Bhuttos legitimate heir, forced Mr Zardari to release a copy of her political will.
In his first news conference after his wifes death Mr Zardari had refused to release the will for public, saying that it was a personal property of his son and no one else had the right to see it.
The Newsweek quotes two long-time associates and loyalists of Ms Bhuttos as saying that they have no doubt it is her handwriting. I know her style, said Mark Siegel, her long-time friend and Washington-based representative. She wrote this document.
The magazine notes that many election observers, including Bush administration officials, believe the PPP will dominate the voting, in part because of the anguish over Ms Bhuttos murder.
But US officials, already concerned about Pakistans stability in the wake of widespread protests against President Musharrafs rule, worry about Mr Zardaris prominence in the party.
A former playboy and polo star, Zardari is considered a mistrusted and divisive figure in Pakistan, the report points out. He is widely blamed for the tangle of corruption that strangled and cut short Bhuttos terms in office.
Mr Zardari, asked whether he was now interested in the prime ministership, at first demurred. In order to be prime minister you have to be a member of Parliament. Im not running for this Parliament at the moment, he said. But, Mr Zardari added that the party leadership would ultimately decide who the PM candidate should be. Were not saying I am [one] or saying Im not, he said. He also argued that he had earned credibility by having gone to prison on what he says are trumped-up charges of corruption.
Zardari claims hes best for PMs job -DAWN - Top Stories; February 06, 2008
Zardari claims hes best for PMs job -DAWN - Top Stories; February 06, 2008