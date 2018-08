NRO should be offered to Zardari, Feryal talpur, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharief, Mariam Safdar, Moulana Fazulur Rahman, Pervis Musharraf and others with certain conditions....



1) Publicly admit in front of awam that they stole money from Pakistan and they want NRO.

2) Return all the money back to Pakistan to avoid lengthy prison sentences.

3) They will have to publicly promise that They will never participate in politics again.

4) They can not ever return back to their respected province.

For Zardari and Faryal talpur, they will not be allowed to stay in Sindh. They will be asked to stay in a assigned district in Balochistan.

For Sharif family will not be allowed to stay in Punjab. They will be asked to stay in a assigned district in Balochistan.

For Moulwna sahib, he will be asked to relocate and stay in a assigned district in Interior Sindh.

5) If they break any of the above conditions, they will go to jail for 25 years.

