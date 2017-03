Zardari while attending a high-level meeting at the chief minister’s house also directed to start the “smart city” project and install at least eight megapixel cameras across the city for improved security and vigilance. The meeting was also attended by the top bureaucratic and police leadership.The former president said that there should be a strict checking mechanism along the border areas with Balochistan and Punjab where some facilitators of terrorists have taken refuge and they should be crushed with an iron hand.CM Sindh said that a detailed plan has been worked out under which the federal government will be requested to conduct an operation in various parts of Balochistan such as Wadh, Mastung, Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar districts.