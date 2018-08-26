/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Zaradi sugar mill gets raided by Rangers & FIA

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 26, 2018 at 2:52 PM.

  1. Aug 26, 2018 at 2:52 PM #1
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,596
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,067 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Aug 26, 2018 at 2:59 PM #2
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    343
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 581 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Why is the anchor yelling? Aram se bhi bata sakta tha.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:02 PM #3
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,582
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 32,067 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Our news channels are Inspired by Hindustanis, they used to be respectable but now yell like them.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  4. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:14 PM #4
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,491
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,168 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Now patwaris will claim it's being done to pressurize Zardari from abstaining presidential elections
    :sarcastic::sarcastic::sarcastic:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:25 PM #5
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,029
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,279 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    It has been like that for awhile...
    Sensationalized media
     
  6. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:30 PM #6
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,080
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,255 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    why not wait and see?
    is this new strategy of media cell? awam kay zehnoo mae fatoor bharo .
     
  7. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:47 PM #7
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,236
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 9,612 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    oy title to sahe daal dy thread ka....ye zaradi kon ha?
     
  8. Aug 26, 2018 at 3:47 PM #8
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,170
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 9,016 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hope some more arrests to come. :coffee:
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 14 (Users: 3, Guests: 11)
  1. SecularNationalist