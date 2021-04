Zapata Computing and KAUST Partner to Bring Quantum Computing to the Middle East for the Advancement of Computational Fluid Dynamics

Using Zapata’s quantum workflows platform, Orquestra®, KAUST will explore how quantum computing can simulate and optimize the aerodynamic design process for vehicles

Middle East countries accelerate quantum computing research

Early partnerships

Five application areas for quantum computing

Drug and materials discovery: Untangling the complexity of molecular and chemical interactions leading to the discovery of medicines and materials. Supply chain and logistics: Finding the optimal path across global systems for ultra-efficient logistics and supply chains, such as optimising fleet operations for deliveries during the holiday season. Financial services: Finding ways to model financial data and isolating key global risk factors to make better investments Artificial intelligence: Making facets of AI, such as machine learning, much more powerful when datasets can be too big, such as searching images or video. Cloud security: Making cloud computing more secure by using the laws of quantum physics to enhance private data safety.