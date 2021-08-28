Zambian Air Force Evaluating The JF-17 Thunder Bravo

Ali_Baba said: Looks like thte Zambian Airforce is evalulating the FC-1, not JF17. There is a difference in spec between the JF17 and FC-1 which leads to a difference in the name - Mynamar bought the FC-1 and not JF17, given that China is in the lead on this engagement - it looks like the FC-1 variant is on the table.. Click to expand...

Well platform is same no matter what chinese themselves call it or what Pakistan calls unless you are taking about different blocks themselves.Yes Pakistani thunders are bit more tweaked but thats what's under the hoodIn regards to who is selling, Pakistan version is bit more customised for Pakistan and even the nornal version can be upgraded or downgraded according to users own needs and finances.Since its a JV Pakistan will get its pie matter who sells it.