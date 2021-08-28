What's new

Zambian Air Force Evaluating The JF-17 Thunder Bravo

Ali_Baba said:
Looks like thte Zambian Airforce is evalulating the FC-1, not JF17. There is a difference in spec between the JF17 and FC-1 which leads to a difference in the name - Mynamar bought the FC-1 and not JF17, given that China is in the lead on this engagement - it looks like the FC-1 variant is on the table..

Whats the difference b/w FC1 and JF 17?
But I think they are both same.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Looks like thte Zambian Airforce is evalulating the FC-1, not JF17. There is a difference in spec between the JF17 and FC-1 which leads to a difference in the name - Mynamar bought the FC-1 and not JF17, given that China is in the lead on this engagement - it looks like the FC-1 variant is on the table..

Both are same. FC1 is designation and JF17 is Pakistani designation.
 
Clutch said:
Soon, Inshallah, most of Africa would be flying the JF-17. I just see the same rush for the mighty superpowa Tejas... So sad.

It’s a versatile and modern plane for many countries with good ties with China. A great option for many air forces.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Looks like thte Zambian Airforce is evalulating the FC-1, not JF17. There is a difference in spec between the JF17 and FC-1 which leads to a difference in the name - Mynamar bought the FC-1 and not JF17, given that China is in the lead on this engagement - it looks like the FC-1 variant is on the table..

I think they are the same except in China it's called FC-1 and in Pakistan JF-17 as can be seen same aircraft bearing both designations on either sides.

1630178180520.png


1630178203330.png
 
Windjammer said:
I think they are the same except in China it's called FC-1 and in Pakistan JF-17 as can be seen same aircraft bearing both designations on either sides.





I think FC-1 is an informal/internal way of saying it's entirely Chinese (except engine). That's the version being pitched to Argentina as well. And the version which was bought by Myanmar.
Thunder was built to be
 
Ali_Baba said:
Looks like thte Zambian Airforce is evalulating the FC-1, not JF17. There is a difference in spec between the JF17 and FC-1 which leads to a difference in the name - Mynamar bought the FC-1 and not JF17, given that China is in the lead on this engagement - it looks like the FC-1 variant is on the table..

Well platform is same no matter what chinese themselves call it or what Pakistan calls unless you are taking about different blocks themselves.

Yes Pakistani thunders are bit more tweaked but thats what's under the hood
In regards to who is selling, Pakistan version is bit more customised for Pakistan and even the nornal version can be upgraded or downgraded according to users own needs and finances.

Since its a JV Pakistan will get its pie matter who sells it.
 
Zambia Air Force (ZAF) evaluation team of pilots and
engineers was in Chengdu, China from 16th August 2019
to 10th September 2019 to evaluate the fourth generation
JF-17 supersonic fighter aircraft.
The ZAF evaluation team was led by the Air Officer
Commanding Central Air Defence, Col Arthur Kalaluka. He
was accompanied by fighter pilots Col Adamson Mbewe and
Col Mwansa Mukuka. The technical component of the team
comprised Col Jubert Twambo, WOI Charles Mubanga and WOI
Noah Lupiya.
The ZAF JF-17 fighter aircraft evaluation team gave positive
feedback to ZAF Command and described the JF-17 fighter
aircraft as a highly manoeuvrable aircraft with outstanding
operational performance.

 



