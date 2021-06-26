Zalmay Khalilzad: How will US monitor Afghanistan after pullout? | Talk to Al Jazeera

The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses the role Washington will play moving forward.Decades of turmoil in Afghanistan have led to sectarian division, political instability and the loss of countless lives.International players from the region and beyond have made several attempts to bring peace and stability to the country. The United States has played a central role. Afghan-born American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad has been leading that effort since 2018.But as the US military ends its mission in Afghanistan, will there be a power vacuum in Kabul? And what role will Washington play moving forward? Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, talks to Al Jazeera.