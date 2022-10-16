What's new

Zalalat time - AS USUAL

Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
10,512
52
23,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
All VS ONE

Pakistan aur uske mazafaat may Incompetent PDM, Selected Commission ECP and on the top curse on Pakistan Neutrals ka ZALEEL honay ka waqt huwa jata hey...

in sab ko awaam say bezat honay pe mubarakbaad paesh kartay hain

lol.jpg



Imran Khan literally slapped all these criminal terrorist mafias (so-called political parties fruit chat) PDM in elections including besharam Pak military establishment ... all these benstokes kay bachay ousted Khan... in revenge, People of Pakistan ousted all motherboards kay bachay combined!
 
S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
2,189
-12
1,892
Country
India
Location
India
Repeated by elections have shown that it is PTI which enjoys the trust of people. It will be much better for everyone if the Neutrals and Importeds accept the verdict of the people and go in for fresh polls. Pakistan needs to take hard decisions and that can be taken only by a govt which enjoys the trust of its citizenry.

Regards
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,683
64
36,657
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
Stealth said:
All VS ONE

Pakistan aur uske mazafaat may Incompetent PDM, Selected Commission ECP and on the top curse on Pakistan Neutrals ka ZALEEL honay ka waqt huwa jata hey...

in sab ko awaam say bezat honay pe mubarakbaad paesh kartay hain

View attachment 887088


Imran Khan literally slapped all these criminal terrorist mafias (so-called political parties fruit chat) PDM in elections including besharam Pak military establishment ... all these benstokes kay bachay ousted Khan... in revenge, People of Pakistan ousted all motherboards kay bachay combined!
Click to expand...
PTI will lose at least 3 seats.
You can't beat collaboration of stunted brains and their handlers.
There are plenty of underdeveloped brains in Pakistan.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
10,512
52
23,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Zalalat ye nahe kay PTI jeti hey Zalalat ye hey kay ALL VS ONE jismay awam ko pata tha kay by-elections hain aur IK ko sab seats chorna parengi jeet kar bhi phir bhi unhonay Khan ko vote daal kar darasal Pakistan military establishment aur is PPP behkari aur ghaday Patwaryoon ko ZALEEL karna tha
😆
😆
😆
😆
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,778
18
13,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Stealth said:
All VS ONE

Pakistan aur uske mazafaat may Incompetent PDM, Selected Commission ECP and on the top curse on Pakistan Neutrals ka ZALEEL honay ka waqt huwa jata hey...

in sab ko awaam say bezat honay pe mubarakbaad paesh kartay hain

View attachment 887088


Imran Khan literally slapped all these criminal terrorist mafias (so-called political parties fruit chat) PDM in elections including besharam Pak military establishment ... all these benstokes kay bachay ousted Khan... in revenge, People of Pakistan ousted all motherboards kay bachay combined!
Click to expand...
That should not be Zalalat time for any department.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,095
-1
4,957
PanzerKiel said:
The UN soldier lost his life while standing and manning a check point.

The video posted below it... Neither the vehicle nor the troops, seeing they uniform, appear to be from Pakistan army.
Click to expand...

"UN" soldier, and DJ ispr is representing UN and not **** army.

That does not make any difference since countless soldiers die inside Pakistan in large numbers every year. And you people keep on crying for resources.
On the other hand your generals are busy in pleasing the bastard chief for promotions.
When nothing works you try to gain sympathy using songs and shaheed tags.
The army needs to understand People are fed up with all this shit.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
1,170
1
1,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
truthseeker2010 said:
"UN" soldier, and DJ ispr is representing UN and not **** army.

That does not make any difference since countless soldiers die inside Pakistan in large numbers every year. And you people keep on crying for resources.
On the other hand your generals are busy in pleasing the bastard chief for promotions.
When nothing works you try to gain sympathy using songs and shaheed tags.
The army needs to understand People are fed up with all this shit.
Click to expand...
Keep crying you mindless orc.
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
835
1
688
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
So a thread about, a well deserved, PTI victory has somehow turned into a PA tactics and gears for COIN ops?

I think this thread perfectly summerize what is wrong with PDF in particular and Pakistan at large.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,420
201
48,363
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stealth said:
irrelevant post... . awaam is moving in a different direction.. u get what you sow... Army is getting from awaam what they deserve after DESTROYING Pakistan.. No more emotional blackmailing work!
Click to expand...
strange blackmailing that..

the sacrifice is by someone else but the emotional blackmailer is someone else. its like me demanding a praise and acknowledgement for the philanthropy of my neighbor or my relative.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
6,558
-2
9,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stealth said:
All VS ONE

Pakistan aur uske mazafaat may Incompetent PDM, Selected Commission ECP and on the top curse on Pakistan Neutrals ka ZALEEL honay ka waqt huwa jata hey...

in sab ko awaam say bezat honay pe mubarakbaad paesh kartay hain

View attachment 887088


Imran Khan literally slapped all these criminal terrorist mafias (so-called political parties fruit chat) PDM in elections including besharam Pak military establishment ... all these benstokes kay bachay ousted Khan... in revenge, People of Pakistan ousted all motherboards kay bachay combined!
Click to expand...
Guillotine time!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
The Ten Worst Hosts on Pakistani Television
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
21K
AstanoshKhan
AstanoshKhan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom