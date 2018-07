When ever I used to see Zakir at peace TV, aired from India, I always used to feel overwhelmed by India's influence, even in muslim world. I used to think that muslims are more successful in Indian union, than their Pakistani counter parts. And the factor that added to this feeling was the fact that Shaikh Imran, Shaikh Ahmed Deedat and Dr Zakir, they were/are Indians.



But now, I don't feel that anymore. That India was different, this India is different.

