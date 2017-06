RI Staff

4,000 more troops to Afghanistan

if there's one thing that the last fifteen years of occupation has shown, it's that US troops and Afghanistan go together like peas and carrots.

correctly pointed out

Just look what’s going on: they adopt highly specific and itemised decisions to send more troops to this or that country or region, yet there is no strategic concept for US actions there

.

possibly even with the internal matters of the national defence sector.

this is why they have not reported to the UN Security Council under the mandate that was issued many years ago to the United States and the US-led coalition.