Almost 1 Million , Illegal recipient of Money for Zakat fund intended for poor families

Show cause notices has been issued for dismissal of those government employees, found involved.

Meanwhile, officers that enrolled their spouses into the program were given 10 days to respond.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to bring the names of government officials benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Program public.

PM Khan said that the robbers who loot the rights of poor cannot be exempted; the names of the robbers should be brought to the people





Over 2,500 government officials from federal and provincial governments were expelled from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Some 2,543 government officials from Grade-17 to Grade-21 were receiving the BISP income support tri-monthly handouts , despite the program meant for the poor segments of the society.

Whereas, Sindh topped the list with 1,122 high grade provincial government officials were exited from the list. Three government officers of Grade-21 were among the list of the beneficiaries of the social protection programme.

