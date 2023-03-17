Zakat and how it can transform Pakistan into a first world country

From my research Zakat is payable only on tangible assets and not payable on intangible assets. Zakat is payable on wealth, and I worked out intangible assets is not wealth. Intangible assets being intellectual property, brand value, how to design and manufacture a good or service.





So I asked two questions to figure out if intangible assets was wealth. First figuring out if intangible assets is not wealth then figuring out tangible assets is wealth.





Intangible assets is not wealth



If there was someone who had average house average car and savings, who made the design for the latest tech product in there garage, and tweeted it and got lots of likes, people ready to buy. Just as they did this he completed the design and sent out tweet he died same day , would you say this person died wealthy or rich or average? The answer came back as average wealth even though there intangible assets were worth a lot. Which means intangible asset is not wealth.





Tangible assets is wealth



If there was someone who had a average house a average car and savings. However they accumulated lots of factories, trucks and equipment, in their lifetime. Just as this person did this they died, would you say this person died wealthy or rich or average? The answer came back as wealthy. So same scenario but with the accumulation of tangible assets people say the person is wealthy.





From my research Zakat is payable only tangible assets and not payable on intangible assets. Zakat is payable on wealth, and I worked out intangible assets is not wealth. Intangible assets being intellectual property, brand value, how to design and manufacture a good or service.







So I asked two questions to figure out if intangible assets was wealth. First figuring out intangible assets is not wealth then figuring out tangible assets is wealth.







Intangible assets is not wealth







If there was someone who had average house average car and savings, who made the design for the latest tech product in there garage, and tweeted it and got lots of likes, people ready to buy. Just as they did this he completed the design and sent out tweet he died same day , would you say this person died wealthy or rich or average? The answer came back as average wealth even though there intangible assets were worth a lot. Which means intangible asset is not wealth.







Tangible assets is wealth







If there was someone who had a average house a average car and savings. However they accumulated lots of factories, trucks and equipment, in their lifetime. Just as this person did this they died, would you say this person died wealthy or rich or average? The answer came back as wealthy. So same scenario but with the accumulation of tangible assets people say the person is wealthy.







What happens when we live in a Zakat system with correctly no Zakat payable on intangible assets. Investors crave intangible assets as no Zakat is due on them. The economy starts to produce more intangible assets through R&D(research and development).







Now it has been said to make a successful economy you need to improve the level of R&D that is conducted within it. With successful large economies still investing large amounts in R&D.



So will this make Pakistan into a first world country?