For exemplary punishment, there should be a secure, high and visible platform, surrounded by a high first boundary, right around the structure, made in a public place in every city where such repeated crimes happen e.g. The spot in Kasur where Zainabs body was found mutilated.

The punishment should match the brutal beating like their victim received that replicate the outwardly visible marks on the victim. E.g. slashes on Zainabs wrists, and marks on her body.

The outward punishment should be repeated publicly as many times as committed by the Criminal against exact number of victims and matching his brutal punishment marks on their body.

There is already provision and precedents like lashes on the back of Criminals. How about 10+ lashes per victim?

The criminal must be allowed 24 hours between punishment is given on every count to recuperate and be ready for the next matching punishment on next victim according to the number of his victims.

Finally the victim should face the punishment of hanging publicly for his murders.

(and plllleaseeeeee!!! Read again....I'm not saying rape him publicly... for crying out loud...he should face the punishment for brutality on every victim)