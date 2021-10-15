Zainab Salman
Playing dress up with Zainab Salman's bridal collection
October 12, 2021
KUMAARI represents an empowered, strong woman who takes a risk to pursue her passion and sets an example for other women. Zainab Salman has shared her own perspective of belonging through this campaign, dedicating it to her childhood friends, women who have always lifted and empowered her throughout her journey of building her brand.
Jahanara Kalidaar
A classic Zainab Salman kalidaar with a heavily embellished bodice and border detailing on the shirt paired with a worked tissue azaar and a net dupatta to complete the look.
Red Kumaari
A traditional red heavily embellished bridal shirt paired with a long scalloped chaddar, coupled with a worked pallu and a brocade contrasting lengha in peach.
Indra Lengha Choli
A crimson red hand embellished lengha choli paired with a net dupatta. The intricately hand crafted tassels add to the detailing of the outfit. The all over gold hand work stands out and makes the outfit pop.
Hyderabadi Bridal
A heavily worked sheer white net kalidaar in hues of silver and pinks; paired with a brocade lengha, teamed with a scalloped border and a fully worked net dupatta.
Pink Dulari
Made in pink tissue fabric- the short shirt with ralli design on the sleeves is always a classic; paired with an olive green brocade sharara. The bridal is complimented by a pink organza dupatta with border finishing and another heavily worked red dupatta has been added to exude grace.
Shanza Sari
A heavily embroidered bridal sari on tissue with thick scalloped borders on net fabric. The sari has been paired with a beautiful halter neck blouse embellished with delicate hand work and an exaggerated tassel at the back.
Playing dress up with Zainab Salman's bridal collection
October 12, 2021
KUMAARI represents an empowered, strong woman who takes a risk to pursue her passion and sets an example for other women. Zainab Salman has shared her own perspective of belonging through this campaign, dedicating it to her childhood friends, women who have always lifted and empowered her throughout her journey of building her brand.
Jahanara Kalidaar
A classic Zainab Salman kalidaar with a heavily embellished bodice and border detailing on the shirt paired with a worked tissue azaar and a net dupatta to complete the look.
Red Kumaari
A traditional red heavily embellished bridal shirt paired with a long scalloped chaddar, coupled with a worked pallu and a brocade contrasting lengha in peach.
Indra Lengha Choli
A crimson red hand embellished lengha choli paired with a net dupatta. The intricately hand crafted tassels add to the detailing of the outfit. The all over gold hand work stands out and makes the outfit pop.
Hyderabadi Bridal
A heavily worked sheer white net kalidaar in hues of silver and pinks; paired with a brocade lengha, teamed with a scalloped border and a fully worked net dupatta.
Pink Dulari
Made in pink tissue fabric- the short shirt with ralli design on the sleeves is always a classic; paired with an olive green brocade sharara. The bridal is complimented by a pink organza dupatta with border finishing and another heavily worked red dupatta has been added to exude grace.
Shanza Sari
A heavily embroidered bridal sari on tissue with thick scalloped borders on net fabric. The sari has been paired with a beautiful halter neck blouse embellished with delicate hand work and an exaggerated tassel at the back.