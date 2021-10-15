Zainab Salman's bridal collection

Zainab Salman

Playing dress up with Zainab Salman's bridal collectionOctober 12, 2021A classic Zainab Salman kalidaar with a heavily embellished bodice and border detailing on the shirt paired with a worked tissue azaar and a net dupatta to complete the look.A traditional red heavily embellished bridal shirt paired with a long scalloped chaddar, coupled with a worked pallu and a brocade contrasting lengha in peach.A crimson red hand embellished lengha choli paired with a net dupatta. The intricately hand crafted tassels add to the detailing of the outfit. The all over gold hand work stands out and makes the outfit pop.A heavily worked sheer white net kalidaar in hues of silver and pinks; paired with a brocade lengha, teamed with a scalloped border and a fully worked net dupatta.Made in pink tissue fabric- the short shirt with ralli design on the sleeves is always a classic; paired with an olive green brocade sharara. The bridal is complimented by a pink organza dupatta with border finishing and another heavily worked red dupatta has been added to exude grace.A heavily embroidered bridal sari on tissue with thick scalloped borders on net fabric. The sari has been paired with a beautiful halter neck blouse embellished with delicate hand work and an exaggerated tassel at the back.