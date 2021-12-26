Zain Hashmi BRIDALS:
Spring Summer 2022
DECEMBER 16, 2021
Zain Hashmi’s Collection encapsulates couture pieces that reflect each bride’s personality. There is a sea of dreamy tones and extensive handwork techniques spotted in his work that is sure to satisfy every bride’s vision. Their men’s formal line features an exclusive signature colour palette and rich textures.
Label/Designer: Zain Hashmi
Models: Kiran Ghazi & Munsif Ali Khan
Photography: Stopstyle
PR & Coordination: Shamail Butt
Hair & Make up: Saima Rashid Bargfrede
