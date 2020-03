Solid arguments. A total lockdown would have been effective a week ago or maybe earlier. Now, it will slow the spread but we will reach the same end point, which is 60% of the population infected in order to establish herd immunity. That is the only end game available, barring locking everyone in their bedrooms and waiting for a vaccine.



Minimal economic functionality by young, fit (ideally silently infected and now recovered) individuals is needed. Secondly, complete transition of available space and resources to intensive care units, ventilators and training of personnel is the best approach to mitigate the impact of infectious spread. A near-total lockdown is still beneficial I hasten to add - as this will slow the spread and so, buy time to treat cases intensively and discharge them so maintain capacity over the coming months.

